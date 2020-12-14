CD Projekt Red Promises Refunds For ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ On Xbox One And PS4, Promises a Major Patch Next Month

Cyberpunk 2077 Credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has broken its silence on the messy, glitchy versions of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4, apologizing not only for the technical state the game launched in but for the fact it concealed these versions from the public by only allowing reviewers to play the game on PC before launch. The developer published its apology on Twitter this morning, and it now appears that it’s beginning the long, tough process of making amends. That means refunds, and that means patches:

While people have already been getting refunds on Xbox, Steam, and even PlayStation, where it’s typically more difficult, this represents a more formal commitment to refunds in this note. The company says that you should first try to get your refund from the retailer where you bought the game, whether that means Xbox Live, PSN, or a normal retailer, but that if that doesn’t work, it will try to expedite the process. If you can’t get a refund through normal channels, it says you can email helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21.

And then there are the patches. The developer will continue working to improve the state of the game on all platforms, with another round of updates coming within the next week. As far as when we can actually expect things to get better, however, CD Projekt Red points to two major patches, first in January and then in February. Together, the developer says “these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles”.

“They won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now”, the developer adds.

We will certainly see what happens. While it’s good that the developer is addressing these problems head-on, it doesn’t exactly make up for the fact that it released a game that basically doesn’t work for a huge number of the people playing it, and for the fact that it hid that fact—which it must have been aware of—before launch. Just two weeks before launch, CEO Adam Kaciński said that the game ran “surprisingly well” on last-gen consoles, which at the time he must not have known was the case. It’s possible that he was still surprised they weren’t even worse, but even so, that statement reads as deeply misleading.

I hope that this game winds up stable on last-gen, but it’s clearly going to be a long road before that happens, and I wouldn’t count on anything until these updates actually come out. If you’re dissatisfied with the game you’ve got, smart money is to seek a refund during this period where it will be easier, and then make a decision about buying again once these patches are out. Otherwise you’re just waiting on an outcome you can’t be certain of.

