CDC Director: It’s Time For Universal Masking To End Covid-19 Pandemic

written by Forbes July 14, 2020
Government Health Officials Testify On Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies … [+] during a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Universal nationwide use of face masks could bring the spread of the Coronavirus strain Covid-19 “to its knees” within four to six weeks, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

In an interview Tuesday with the editor of JAMA, Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control is advocating all Americans wear masks and face coverings as a way to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The time is now,” Redfield told Dr. Howard Bauchner, editor of JAMA during the interview, which was live Tuesday afternoon. “We could bring this outbreak to its knees. We could bring this outbreak back to where it needs to be and shut (it) down.”

The CDC first recommended that Americans wear face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in early April but not all states have followed through and the Donald Trump White House hasn’t advocated that all Americans wear masks, politicizing the issue.

But cases of Covid-19 are surging to their highest levels since the outbreak with more than 60,000 infections being reported every day. There have been more than 3 million Americans infected with Covid-19.

Redfield spoke to JAMA’s editor on the same day he and two of his colleges wrote an editorial in JAMA online published Tuesday on the benefits of universal masking.

“At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly effective low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19,” Redfield and his CDC colleagues Dr. John Brooks and Dr. Jay Butler wrote.

Watch the full video of the CDC Director’s interview below:

