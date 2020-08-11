Celebrities Cheer Biden’s Choice Of Kamala Harris As Running Mate

Celebrities celebrated Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that he has chosen Democratic primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his vice presidential nominee, making her the first Black woman and first South Asian women on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a town hall event at Girls Inc. on May 15, 2019.

Singer John Legend tweeted his congratulations and said he is “very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.”

Actress Mindy Kaling tweeted that it is an exciting day for the entire country and “especially for my Black and Indian sisters” many of whom may not have thought someone who “looks like us” would hold office, adding she is “filled with hope and excitement.”

Actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted her congratulations to Harris and included a GIF of herself saying “Woo!”

Singer Pink retweeted a post congratulating Harris for being the third woman and the first Black woman nominated for vice president and added, “Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household.”

Actress and Singer Mandy Moore tweeted “I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!!”

Actress Whoopi Goldberg tweeted, “Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready,” adding, “Go Kamala!!”

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted her enthusiasm over the pick and excitement to vote.

Actress Sharon Stone tweeted,” I am thrilled for you and relieved and excited for our country.”

Basketball star LeBron James tweeted, “Love to see and support it,” adding that he appreciates Harris.

Singer Lance Bass called Harris “the perfect VP,” in a tweet and noted that she is “tough and with a huge heart.”

Comedian Rachel Dratch tweeted a GIF of actress Maya Rudolph playing Harris on SNL and wrote, “I’m excited for many reasons!!”

Maya Rudolph, who regularly plays Harris on SNL reacted to the news during an Entertainment Weekly panel and indicated she would be excited to reprise the role.

Actor John Cusack tweeted a video of Trump’s reaction to the news, in which he referred to Harris as “nasty.”

Actress Debra Messing tweeted, “Kamala Harris will go down in the history books,” adding, “She is the first Black woman and first woman of color to join to a major party presidential ticket in the US.”

Actress Sarah Paulson and comedian Amy Schumer tweeted, “The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun,” adding, “Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, “Happy birthday dear Viola,” adding, “I am strapped up!!!”

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted, “Overwhelmed by this historic moment,” adding, “My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this.”

Director Spike Lee wrote in an Instagram post, “IT’S NATION TIME,” adding, “Register To Vote And Vote.”

Actress Jessica Biel wrote in an Instagram post, “What a historic moment for women of color, little girls with big dreams, and mothers everywhere.”

Singer Cher tweeted, “THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA.”

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played a vice president in Veep tweeted, “I have no joke to tweet,” adding, “Simply thrilled.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted, “YES!”

Comedian Chris Redd tweeted, “Aye Trump, whatever nicknames you and your band of dummies are workshopping for Kamala Harris you better TREAD LIGHTLY!!”

Singer Toni Braxton tweeted, “Congratulations to Kamala,” adding, “Making history!”

Comedian Samantha Bee tweeted, “Let her reign,” and a GIF of Harris being covered in confetti.

Actress America Ferrera posted a photo with Harris on Instagram and wrote, “Glad to have this smart as hell, insanely competent leader on the 2020 ticket.”

Actress Marissa Fumero tweeted, “Cannot wait for that first V.P. Debate.”

Podcast host Jemele Hill tweeted, “This is historic,” adding that the selection is “just a continuation of Black women walking into their power.”

Actress Rita Moreno tweeted, “So proud and so excited at Kamala Harris’s naming by our future president, Joe Biden!”

Journalist Gretchen Carlson tweeted, “No more sexist stereotyping of female candidates because an army of women are saying #WeHaveHerBack.”

Actress Lynda Carter tweeted, “This moment is for every American who dares to dream of a brighter future for our great Republic.”

Actor Tony Goldwyn, who plays a president in Scandal, tweeted, “Congrats @KamalaHarris on making history (again)!”

Actor Josh Gad tweeted, “I am crying with joy!!!!”

Comedian Randy Rainbow tweeted, “BREAKING: Donald Trump to soon announce which of Kamala’s ethnicities he plans to offend in upcoming nickname.”

Actor Bradley Whitford tweeted, “I picture Pence wearing arm floaties when he debates Kamala.”