Changing The Face Of Shipping And Environmental Responsibility

The story of LimeLoop.

We live in a time when COVID and quarantine have caused many of us to forgo regular stores in favor of online shopping. This shift in the daily habits of so many people has consequences. Every time an online product is sold it has to be shipped. A box is typically prepared, packaging and insulation are secured, and when the item arrives at its destination, that is all almost always thrown away.

LimeLoop is a company that is shifting the shipping paradigm to address these new challenges of waste and climate impact. Their next-generation product is both a form of packaging that can be reused, and a system that can handle the distribution, recovery, and redistribution of that packaging for online stores, in a method that is far more effective than traditional recycling.

In light of the fact that the newborn holiday of Amazon Prime Day is upon us, I connected with Chantal Emmanuel, CTO and co-founder of Limeloop, to find out how they originally conceived and developed their idea for the company, and where they see it going in the future.

Some people think that the added return trip of the empty packaging is worse for the environment when it's actually a 93% resource savings compared to conventional recycling.

What inspired you to co-found LimeLoop?

My co-founder Ashley and I worked together at a previous startup, building a software platform that designed products. We would ship the product in a reusable pouch that Ashley’s sister sewed together. Fast forward ten years and we recognized an opportunity to not only provide a more sustainable solution but one that alleviates many of the supply chain challenges caused by changing shopping trends.

What does LimeLoop do?

Unlike single-use shipping packaging that is expensive and wasteful, LimeLoop leverages technology-enabled reusable packaging to enhance the double bottom line through positive and measurable environmental impact while optimizing the cost of goods and customer loyalty.

Our brand partners rent a fleet of shippers from us and they mail out their products in our reusable packaging, the same way they would a cardboard box. Consumers open the package, remove their items, then use a prepaid shipping label to return the packaging. It then goes back to the distribution center where it’s sanitized and redistributed to be used over 200 more times.

Why is it important?

The way we send and receive products is with brick and mortar retail in mind. The shift to e-commerce, especially since Covid, revealed many holes in the system. The next time you’re putting out your garbage, look up and down your street to see just how many recycling bins are overflowing with cardboard. On top of that, lost and damaged products, expensive returns, and lack of visibility leads to poor customer experience and lost revenue.

Who is using LimeLoop?

LimeLoop leverages technology-enabled reusable packaging to enhance the double bottom line through positive and measurable environmental impact.

We partner with amazing brands ranging in industries from apparel to cosmetics, body care, and even books. These include the outdoor apparel company Toad&Co, organic baby clothes subscription company Upchoose, and the upcoming launch with a groundbreaking zero-waste beauty brand Izzy

How much has online retail grown since the pandemic?

Compared to the same time last year, the second quarter of 2020 saw a 44% increase in e-commerce growth. Some of our brands see numbers previously reserved for the holiday season. Others are hitting growth goals they didn’t anticipate reaching for the next few years.

What are some statistics on shipping materials that would surprise us?

Millions of packages are shipped every single day. Yet, there’s a big misconception that we can recycle our way out of our single-use packaging problem when the U.S. only captures 32% of recyclables. A cardboard box can only be recycled 5-7 times before its fibers are too weak to be reconstructed and it takes enormous amounts of water and oil for each of those recycling processes.

Consumers open the package, remove their items, then use a prepaid shipping label to return the packaging. It then goes back to the distribution center where it's sanitized and redistributed to be used over 200 more times.

Environmental impact has been a big topic over the last year. What is the most challenging perception you still face with obtaining broad market adoption?

With any meaningful change, there’s going to be a period of education and understanding, and it’s our goal to dispel misconceptions. Some people think that the added return trip of the empty packaging is worse for the environment when it’s actually a 93% resource savings compared to conventional recycling.

—-

In this changing world, it’s the bold ideas that will build the future. Environmental impact, the pace of technology, and the shape of society are all being written now. At Women Who Code we often say that the industry can drive change when we make choices and policies that outpace government regulations. On this Prime Day imagine the impact if Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, or Alibaba adopted LimeLoop – it would become an industry standard overnight. It is founders and dreamers like Chantal Emmanuel and the LimeLoop team who show us there is always an opportunity for those that are looking to improve the world and it is on us to see their wisdom and make the change for a better tomorrow.

