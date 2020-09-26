Breaking
Home General Channel Arbitrage And Other Ways Fintech Is Disrupting Financial Services
General

Channel Arbitrage And Other Ways Fintech Is Disrupting Financial Services

written by Forbes September 26, 2020
Channel Arbitrage And Other Ways Fintech Is Disrupting Financial Services

Technology is shifting the way industries market to, acquire, and serve consumers. To understand how technology will impact the financial services industry, I turned to Jonathan Metrick, the Chief Growth Officer for Portage Ventures, a fintech focused VC. Below are his insights.

Kimberly Whitler: How does your experience provide a unique perspective on tech and the financial services industry?

Jonathan Metrick: My unique perspective comes from my experience on both the investing & operating sides of fintech (financial technology). My role as Chief Growth Officer at Portage Ventures allows me to see the breadth of the industry, by advising over a dozen fintech businesses across our global portfolio on marketing & growth. Prior to this role, I was the CMO of Policygenius, the leading insurtech marketplace in the US, where I gained deep expertise building a marketing division of +40 and helping scale the business 10x in three years. Understanding both sides allows me to assess what broader trends are occurring and how easy (or difficult) they might be to operationalize.  

Whitler: What are the key ways in which tech will disrupt the financial services industry?

Metrick: Disruptions in other industries like travel (Expedia) and retail (Amazon) have trained consumers to expect faster, side by side comparisons, to help them save money. These same consumers also use financial services, which are renowned for opaque pricing, hidden fees and cumbersome products. This creates a huge opportunity for tech companies to reimagine financial services by leveraging data and lower-cost digital solutions to offer more personalization. This saves customers money and provides better value than traditional products.

Whitler: What advice do you have for marketers working within financial services?

Metrick: Marketers looking to disrupt traditional financial services firms can’t win by outspending their competition. They need to get savvy with new, more cost-effective ways of reaching their customers or finding what I call “channel arbitrage”. Channel arbitrage is when you identify a cheaper way of reaching your audience before your competition. Think paid search 10 years ago (Kayak), podcasts 5 years ago (Zip Recruiter) or SEO today (Nerd Wallet). The companies who invested in these channels early were able to cost-effectively scale vs. their incumbent competition. Tech marketers should always be on the lookout for the next channel arbitrage.

Join the Discussion: @KimWhitler

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sunday’s Google Doodle Is Actually About Google

Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Chief...

Why Forgettable Pfizer Really Is A Great Value...

Hot For The Holidays? Amazon Home Drone, Kid...

The FAAMG Stocks Drive The Markets

After Apple And Tesla, Berkshire And Amazon Should...

Is It Wrong To Be Rich In Poor...

‘C&C’ Is 25: How ‘Command & Conquer’ Revolutionized...

Archeologists Vs. Spirit Mediums Exhuming Human Remains In...

Blow To Bitcoin As Portnoy Warns Cryptocurrencies Are...

Stock Market: Two New Trends Shaping Next Buying...

Governor Signs Landmark Student Loan Borrower Protection Bill...

The Disadvantages Of Aging In Place

The Future Is Now: This Start-Up Offers Carbon-Free...

After 75% Rally, Johnson Controls Stock Looks Fully...

Nintendo Just Stealth Released ‘Kirby Fighters 2’ For...

Two New Bills In Congress Offer Clarity For...

Serendipity Lost: Bringing More Pizazz Into The Virtual...

Madden 21 Player Ratings: Week 3 Update Has...

Accessible Machine Learning for SEOs — Whiteboard Friday

Leave a Comment