How To Overcome Being Shy About Charging Customers More

Nobody is saying that you need to go around price-gouging; getting as much money from your customers as possible. However, you want to avoid the shyness that dogs many entrepreneurs and prevents them from setting up the businesses they deserve.

Fortunately, this post is here to help. We take a look at some of the tactics you can use to stop feeling so nervous about asking for more money so you can finally start earning more.

Focus On The Value You Provide

The first step is to focus on the value that you provide. If you’re doing nothing for your customers, then sure, feel a little nervous. However, if you’re giving them something that helps them tremendously, then don’t feel so bad about how much it costs. After all, if it was too expensive, people wouldn’t pay for it.

Believe In Your Worth

You can also try believing more in your worth. Many people go through life living with imposter syndrome, or the idea that they are taking the place of a truly capable person who should be doing their job.

However, this feeling can seep into your life, even if you are good at what you do. It can convince you that you’re not worth quite as much as you are.

That’s why believing in yourself can be helpful. From time to time, ignore clients who tell you that your work is not up to par. Instead, focus on what you do and how it helps other people.

Remind Yourself It’s Business

You can also try reminding yourself that it’s not personal, it’s business. Making money is essential for your well-being and happiness: and if other people are prepared to pay you for your talents, that’s ultimately their problem, not yours.

Try A Different Payment Method

If you have a problem with accepting cash, you might want to try some different payment methods. Getting a credit card payment gateway for your business and simply taking money online automatically reduces the awkwardness about asking for payment and ensures you don’t have to involve yourself in the process directly.

Offer Different Pricing Options

If that doesn’t work for you, you can always try offering customers different pricing options. This way, you can offer a value or budget option for people who can’t afford premium services.

Never be vague or apologetic about your rates. Tell customers exactly what you charge and what they can get in return.

Try offering tiered packages that let you ask for more money as projects or services continue. These can help you upsell and break down your services into more manageable chunks so you don’t feel like you are bamboozling people with products they don’t need.

Focus On Benefits

Finally, you can try focusing on the benefits of your products and services, even if you face resistance to the pricing. When people understand what they are getting, they are usually prepared to fork out the money. If they aren’t, then there’s no point working for low-margin customers who aren’t prepared to reward you for your hard work.