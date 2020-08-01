Home Finance Charting Bitcoin’s Breakout
Finance

Charting Bitcoin’s Breakout

written by Forbes August 1, 2020
Charting Bitcoin’s Breakout

Bitcoin and precious metals have surged in the past couple of weeks as the worsening coronavirus pandemic increases demand for safe-haven assets. Back in May, I explained that Bitcoin was likely to experience a powerful move in the near future because of technical price patterns that were developing. One of the technical patterns I showed was the $10,000 to $11,000 resistance zone that had been acting as a price ceiling since the fall of 2019. In the past week, Bitcoin has managed to break above this important psychological zone, which is an encouraging sign (assuming that it stays above this zone).

Bitcoin daily chart

Bitcoin daily chart

Finviz.com

In May, I also explained that Bitcoin was forming a wedge pattern over the past few years that would likely culminate in a powerful move. Bitcoin’s surge in the past week caused it to break out of this wedge pattern, which increases the probability of further upside (assuming that the breakout holds).

Weekly Bitcoin chart

Weekly Bitcoin chart

Finviz.com

It’s not surprising to see safe-havens like Bitcoin and precious metals soaring so powerfully as the coronavirus pandemic takes an unfortunate turn for the worse. The worsening pandemic means that global central banks and governments will be forced to provide much more monetary and fiscal support to their economies, which implies more currency debasement and government debt – both of which are beneficial for unprintable assets like Bitcoin and precious metals.

Please add me on Twitter and LinkedIn to follow my updates and economic commentary.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

How Will COVID-19 Affect Our Retirement System In...

March 19, 2020

Finding Your Personal Tax Haven In Retirement

March 6, 2020

Bond God: Time To Sell Junk Bonds

December 12, 2019

Economic Forecasting In The Age Of Coronavirus —...

March 29, 2020

When Asset Mismanagement Puts Pensions At Risk: The...

June 12, 2020

For Investing Success Tomorrow, Look Back To Yesterday

January 19, 2020

This Week’s Top Cannabis News: Moves In 5...

January 12, 2020

UAE Needs To Make “Major” Reforms To Tackle...

April 30, 2020

Second Stimulus Checks Should Be Recurring And Direct,...

July 12, 2020

There is Always a Solution, Always

July 21, 2020

Leave a Comment