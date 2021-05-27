How to choose the right labelling machine for your business

Labelling machines are a key part of the production line for many businesses. The quality of your packaging says a lot about your product and the branding has a big role to play in consumer purchasing decisions, so you need to get your labels right. In many industries, there are rules and regulations around the labelling of ingredients and materials, so clear, high-quality labels are essential.

Choosing the right equipment will help you ensure that your product labels are perfect, but many businesses are unsure how to select the right machines. These are some of the key aspects to consider when choosing a labelling machine for your business.

Choose the right labelling machine for your business

Budget

Firstly, you need to consider your budget and work out how much you can realistically afford to spend on your new labelling machine. The prices vary a lot depending on the complexity and speed of the machine, and what degree of automation it offers. A fully automated labelling machine that is capable of handling high volumes is naturally going to be more expensive. When working out your budget, don’t forget to consider the increase in productivity that the machine may bring, and how much money this could save you. In many cases, it’s best to invest more money in a labelling machine because it will help you make cost savings in the future.

Brand

Once you have a budget in mind, you can start looking at your different options. Before considering specific machines, you should compare a few different brands. Find a reliable brand, like KWB Packaging, who have a wealth of experience with packaging and labelling equipment. When you go with a trusted brand, you are more likely to get a quality machine that lasts a long time to come without too many maintenance problems.

Speed and Efficiency

Next, you need to consider the level of speed and efficiency that you expect from your new labelling machine. A semi-automatic labeller, which is usually the cheapest option, can label around 15-25 units per minute; a desktop labeller will do 30-80 units per minute, depending on the size and shape of the container. A fully automatic labeller is the most expensive option, but it has an output of 50-200 units per minute. So, consider how many units you are currently labelling and what kind of machine you need to keep up with demand and improve productivity. If you are a fairly small operation a desktop labeller may be more than enough to increase output, especially if you are currently labelling by hand. But if you are looking for volume and speed, fully automatic is the way to go.

Size and Shape

Finally, you must consider the size and shape of the labelling machine and how it will fit in your factory. Although some of the larger machines offer faster labelling at much higher volumes, they are not well-suited to a small operation with limited space. Before making any decisions, always ensure that you have measured up correctly.

As long as you take all of these factors into account, you can find the right labelling machine for your business.