Choosing the right theme for your WordPress Business Website

So you’ve decided to launch a website – that’s awesome! But if you’re not a whizz kid or if this is your first foray into the world of tech and digital sales, this can be a very tricky thing to learn to do. Luckily, there are some amazing resources to help you out and WordPress is among the industry leaders.

An online presence is key

The whole world has gone online, and no industry is more so than internet shopping. In order for your business to succeed, you HAVE to have an influential online presence, or it simply can’t compete. So what can you do if, like so many out there, you’re not an expert in navigating the internet, or most of your experience is in the traditional in-person experience?

Countless companies have recognised the need to facilitate the bridge between retailers and the online marketplace. Whether you have a brand new idea or an established company, adjusting your business plan to be effective online is a difficult transition, which requires an understanding in a whole new digital language that you simply may not have the capacity to master.

Introducing WordPress

WordPress is your translator, your activist, your aide. It allows for a seamless transition into online commerce, with minimal need for understanding the technical aspects – which is where so many other beginner online businesses trip up and fail.

You do have to learn a little bit of new “tech” vocabulary, but once you’ve grasped the basics, this content management system will become your gateway to eCommerce success. And Premium WordPress WooCommerce Themes will set your online presence far apart from the rest!

We all know that the mob is fickle. Most, if not all, people shop with their eyes. Yes, we read reviews, yes we ask our friends for recommendations, but when we spend hours a day scrolling through our phones, it’s what our eye picks out in a split second that catches our interest.

Function Vs Aethetics

Alas, modern shopping has taught us exactly what our parents told us NOT to do – judge a book by its cover. But is that necessarily a bad thing? These days, with such consistently high quality of online content, consumers expect crisp, stylish and well-organised apps and websites when it comes to browsing products or services they’re interested in. We’re tough critics and even a layman, if stumbling onto a poorly designed app, will think – there’s really no excuse.

But more often than not, the reason a website or app fails to make an impression is because their creators didn’t know what resources to use to make their business truly shine. They didn’t do the research, they didn’t take the time, they didn’t ask for help from the right people! You don’t have to make the same mistake – and if you know someone who has, recommend 8theme.com to them asap!

Getting to grips with the basics

Since we mentioned tech vocabulary, let’s cover a few things for the beginners out there. WordPress is essentially your engine to create a new website. The look, the quality, the raw data and core functionality. About a quarter of the websites you visit on a daily basis will have been created by WordPress – so you know you’re in good hands.

But if you want to expand your website into a full-on commercial platform, you’ll need some hot mods and tactical accessories. That’s where plugins come in. If you suddenly decide you want to expand your creative website from portfolio to online shop, to sell your artwork and merchandise, you don’t want to go through the hassle of having to create a brand new website from scratch.

Added Fuctionality

Plugins, such as WooCommerce and 8theme, are basically ad-ons (cool extra bits) that provide additional functionality and customisation to your existing WordPress website. You can turn items into products, add wishlists, payment options etc.

Basically, think of it as a supermarket – your product or service is the stock on the shelves, WordPress is the building, WooCommerce is the check-out counters and 8themes is the amazing front-end display that’ll lure the customers in.

But what sets Asda apart from M&S? Ikea from Jonathan Adler? Staples from Paperchase? In the old days – the front window. Today – the design of your website. We look, we want, we buy. The aesthetic and utility of your app has to communicate what your online store is all about – what’s your style, what’s your ethos, who’s your clientele?

No need to hire a pro

Most people will likely make a decision within seconds whether or not they want to browse your e-store, so you have to make sure your online look is striking, engaging and a clear representation of your business. You want to hook your audience, but not disappoint them. It’s no good making your landing page look like Armani if you’re selling pre-loved Abercrombie & Fitch. You want to be honest, but without being humble. If you believe in your product, your website should say so.

But you shouldn’t need to be a pro web designer or computer genius in order for your business to thrive. The simplest way for you to elevate your online presence is to pick resources that are most compatible with your existing website. 8theme is the perfect supplement to your WooCommerce platform. They have oodles of chic and eye-catching themes that will integrate perfectly with your existing WordPress site.

Conclusion

Why waste time and headaches on coding issues or poor customer support when you have the perfect tools at your fingertips. With 24/7 amazing customer service, super-straightforward instructions, an immense choice of styles to choose from and market-leading data fuelling their portfolio, 8theme will transform a run-of-the-mill site into a captivating e-commerce platform that will make customers flock to your business – and all in just a few simple steps!