Cisco CCNP Data Center Certification: Refreshed Content. What Does It Entail?

Unhappy in your current job? Don’t worry. It’s never too late to make a switch to a new track. And why not to choose IT? Although there’s a misconception that this industry is only meant for seasoned individuals and getting started in the field requires a college degree, this is not true.

Information technology is a sustainable field that brings professional benefits to anyone who is determined enough. While experience is a basic requirement in any profession, age should never hold you back from pursuing your dreams, especially when you have a chance to do so. At the end of the day, all that matters is what you know, and the difference you can make to your organization.

Still, what should be your first step? And how to know that your plan is right and will result in your dream job and the desired monetary value? Here, we’d like to mention Cisco as long as this company with its certification program creates opportunities for all professionals regardless of their level of expertise.

In this post, we highlight the basics of the Exam-Labs.com credential to help you understand how you can get started with the proper training. Becoming accredited is easier than you think and here’s what you should know.

What Does New CCNP Program Entail?

Being among the most respected badges in IT, the Cisco CCNP certifications put you ahead of the pack. They verify advanced-level skills relating to the management, implementation, and troubleshooting of Cisco networking products. These credentials confirm your competencies to the world and show the employers that you are the most suitable candidate for their vacancies.

With all said and done, it is what you know rather than what you dream that will set you apart from the rest. And the new CCNP badges validate core IT knowledge while keeping your job options open by giving you the flexibility to specialize in a given niche. Cisco offers the following certifications under its professional-level umbrella:

CCNP Enterprise

Exam-Labs Cisco Devnet Associate Certification Practice Tests Data Center

CCNP Security

CCNP Service Provider

CCNP Collaboration

Cisco Certified CyberOps Professional

Cisco Certified DevNet Professional

Let’s now switch our attention to CCNP Data Center.

What Is CCNP Data Center Credential?

Cisco introduced the CCNP Data Center badge to help learners verify their skills in a world full of opportunities but with fierce competition. Like all the new Cisco professional-level options, this one covers basics of data center and also lets you choose the area of your liking, meaning you can take your career in whatever direction you want through specialization like designing data center infrastructure or troubleshooting Cisco data center, to name a few.

To sum up, as far as new technologies are concerned, modern data center managers require not only an in-depth understanding of networking concepts but also a broad skillset to help accelerate their career growth. And this is precisely what you get by completing your CCNP Data Center training. This path provides real-world mastery of specific skills you will need for performing well in your job role.

Why It’s the Best Time to Pursue CCNP Data Center

While several Cisco credentials were created and introduced recently in February 2020, some badges were just updated, and CCNP Data Center is one of them. And now, it is much easier to obtain it.

First, before the launch of this certification track, a valid CCIE badge or Exam-Labs Cisco CCNP Enterprise Certification Practice Tests Data Center would act as a requisite for applying for your CCNP Data Center. But now, there are no strict requirements. However, be sure to have a good grasp of the technical concepts and a few years of experience in the field.

Second, Cisco reduced the number of qualifying exams to only two: one mandatory core assessment (Cisco 350-601) and one concentration test picked from the scope of five options. Moreover, the core exam also qualifies you for the CCIE Data Center badge while all the available tests also bring you Specialist credentials apart from Exam-Labs Cisco Certification Practice Tests .

CCNP Data Center vs CCNP Enterprise: Which is Which?

How does CCNP Data Center compare to the CCNP Enterprise badge? Well, many individuals see them as similar training paths, relying on similar productsincluding network infrastructure, cabling, wireless technologies, and security. While this may or may not be true, there are specific differences between these two certifications. The key features that distinguish CCNP Data Center from CCNP Enterprise include the following;

Security Issues

Operational Concerns

Networking Architecture

Traffic Patterns

Networking Components

Exam-Labs Cisco CCNP Enterprise Certification Practice Tests

It only depends on your choice of what credential you want to earn depending on what are your career goals and interests. If you still are not completely ready to make a decision, don’t hesitate to visit the Cisco website and learn more about the badges they offer.

Conclusion

After getting all this information, it should be obvious that Exam-Labs Cisco CCNA Certification Practice Tests credentials will set you ahead of the pack. In the IT industry, possessing current skills is what you need to succeed in a new role.

As technology continues to expand, new challenges are coming up. Having a diverse knowledge that stems from different IT backgrounds will help you build a strong resume that brings nothing but excellence. For candidates looking to advance their career in 2020, it’s never too late to sign up for the new Exam-Labs Pass Cisco DevNet Professional Exams badge. Use this opportunity to become a recognized professional and make a difference!