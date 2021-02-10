Cisco CEO Says Employees Are Sick And Tired Of Working From Home

BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 27: The CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, is seen during his presentation on … [+] ‘The Next Generation’ in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 on February 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images

Employees are struggling to with remote working and are longing to return to the office, according to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

Speaking on an earnings call on Tuesday, Robbins said that while people initially enjoyed working more flexibly as a result of the global pandemic, we are now at the point where some employees are yearning to be back in the office.

“I think we sort of moved into that phase where people actually struggle mentally, people are — they’re not enjoying it,” Robbins said, according to CNBC.

“One of our employees said to me the other day, ‘I don’t mind the option of working from home. I don’t like being forced to work from home,’” he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cisco’s remote workforce quickly grew from 25,000 employees to more than 140,000 employees in 96 countries. In its latest guidance to staff, Cisco has mandated remote working until at least June 30, after which Robbins envisions the company will adopt a hybrid working model.

“I really believe it’s going to be hybrid where people are going to work from home and everybody is sort of landing here where they’re going to work from home three days a week and work from the office two days a week and vice-versa,” he said.

“The question is what accommodations does that lead to for customers based on employees’ concern over space issues, concern over future pandemics or other concerns. That’s what we just don’t know yet.”

Robbins’ concerns about remote working come just hours after Salesforce announced that employees would be given the option to work remotely on a permanent basis.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Salesforce chief people officer Brent Hyder said most of the cloud giant’s 54,000-person workforce will be “flex” employees, meaning they’ll only come into the office one to three days per week “for team collaboration, customer meetings, and presentations.”

Hyder also said that employees who don’t need to come into the office or don’t live near one will be able to work remotely permanently, while the “smallest population” of Salesforce employees will be in the office four to five days per week if their roles require it.

