Commerce Enablement Is Key, But We Have No Idea What It Means Yet

CEO and Co-Founder of Chicory, an NYC-based tech firm and the leading shoppability provider for CPG and grocery brands.

A major trend emerging in marketing is commerce-enabled ads. Companies like Pinterest, Amazon, Facebook and countless others have experimented with ways to use their ad inventory to get shoppers closer to purchase than ever before. If we can eliminate a landing page and instead just cut to the chase, getting the user one step closer to their purchase, why not do just that?

So, commerce enablement has become a major buzzword across every advertising vertical. And in each vertical, “commerce” means something very different. That’s because for various types of products, shoppers have very different journeys to their carts. When you buy clothing, you go through a few steps before you make that purchase decision: You look for your size, perhaps look to see who else wears this brand (whether a friend or influencer) or think through occasions you might have for wearing the garment. When you buy a new smartphone, you stream Apple’s latest release announcement, peruse details about the camera quality or read reviews in tech publications.

Every product has context within which decisions are made, and as traditional retail dies — or at least changes considerably — the context is no longer a department store or shopping mall. Even if a shopper heads to purchase an item at a trendy pop-up shop, they have likely already done their research online. This is part of what has made retail experiments like Casper’s sleep shop or Glossier’s SoHo flagship store successful. The in-person shopping experience simply gives the shopper an additional bit of context in which to shop; the shop becomes experiential. That said, it’s less likely that a shopper heads into a sleep shop never having heard of Casper or to the Glossier store simply because they need some brow gel. The retail experience is a pilgrimage, not a discovery environment.

If, then, shoppers are making most of their shopping decisions online, commerce enablement becomes crucial, particularly in the right contexts. Many advertisers rely on past purchase data or behavioral data to indicate to them that a shopper is in-market, but what better indicator that a person is a ready and willing shopper than contextual signals?

Commerce enablement only goes so far. Advertisers can make ads shoppable, allowing a consumer to add an item into a cart with a click. Or they can put helpful commerce tools in their ad creative like a star rating or user review. However, if this ad reaches you when, say, you’re logging onto Facebook to see what the captain of your high school football team is up to or you want to read up on the latest economic news in the Wall Street Journal, that ad will be a wasted impression.

Brands and advertising agencies, then, need to consider the contexts within which shoppers are making purchase decisions. For a good lesson on how to do this, they’d be smart to look to grocery and CPG as an example.

Historically, something that grocery and CPG have done well is market to shoppers in the right context. CPG companies ultimately need retailers or venues to get their products to the end consumer. People buy food at grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, big box stores, cafeterias, concessions stands, restaurants and bars. They don’t buy food at a Kellogg’s cereal store or a Pepsi pop-up. As such, shopper marketing and experiential branding tactics developed that meet the end user in the context in which they’re making purchase decisions. Activations look like flashy endcap displays in the grocery store, a souvenir cup at a sports game with a purchase of a Coke product or Sam Adams-branded coasters at your local watering hole.

These are the kinds of activations that need to be replicated online, and doing that effectively means critically thinking about the contexts in which shoppers make decisions about what to purchase. This goes beyond just contextual targeting or activating within endemic environments to your brand.

Instead, it requires a reexamination of your consumer. Maybe a skincare buyer will click to buy a new face mask advertised on their Instagram feed by a top beauty influencer because they’re always on the lookout for new products to try. But someone buying a new lawnmower might not click a shoppable ad and purchase right away. For this buyer, a carousel within their Google search results that compares prices of a few top makes and models might be the better context for getting them closer to purchase. The lawnmower is a higher-ticket item that a consumer buys once every 10 years through a Google search, not an Instagram story.

Commerce-enabling ads will continue to be the key to a forward-thinking future for digital advertising, but solutions must have nuance. And each industry’s methods for commerce enablement will — and should — look very different from the next.

