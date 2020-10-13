Commission On Presidential Debates: How It Failed

The capricious cancellation of this week’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden by the Commission on Presidential Debates prompted the call in this episode of What’s Ahead for the abolition of this body. It was set up over 30 years ago by the Republican and Democratic parties to organize and supervise the debates for the principal candidates for the offices of president and vice president.

But the commission has done a poor job of it. Moderators from the media often treat these events as private press conferences at which they ask gotcha questions, most of which are aimed at Republican candidates. The moderator at last week’s vice-presidential joust didn’t hesitate to make her own fact-free assertions.

In the future let’s have real debating contests, like they do in high schools and colleges. No more media moderators preening to impress their politically-like-minded peers. There should be tough time-keepers, period.

The American voting public would be better-served with these changes.