Commission On Presidential Debates: How It Failed

written by Forbes October 13, 2020
The capricious cancellation of this week’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden by the Commission on Presidential Debates prompted the call in this episode of What’s Ahead for the abolition of this body. It was set up over 30 years ago by the Republican and Democratic parties to organize and supervise the debates for the principal candidates for the offices of president and vice president.

But the commission has done a poor job of it. Moderators from the media often treat these events as private press conferences at which they ask gotcha questions, most of which are aimed at Republican candidates. The moderator at last week’s vice-presidential joust didn’t hesitate to make her own fact-free assertions. 

In the future let’s have real debating contests, like they do in high schools and colleges. No more media moderators preening to impress their politically-like-minded peers. There should be tough time-keepers, period.

The American voting public would be better-served with these changes.

Steve Forbes

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers,

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve helped create the recently released and highly acclaimed public television documentary, In Money We Trust?, which was produced under the auspices of Maryland Public television. The film was inspired by the book he co-authored, Money: How the Destruction of the Dollar Threatens the Global Economy – and What We Can Do About It. Steve’s latest book is Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity co-authored by Elizabeth Ames (McGraw-Hill Professional). Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. In both 1996 and 2000, Steve campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. Key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits and a strong national defense. Steve continues to energetically promote this agenda.

