Common Pitfalls to Look Out for When Buying a Home

Buying a home is an exciting process but it can be easy to get lost in the excitement of it all. Whether you are a first-time buyer or an experienced homeowner, there are a number of common pitfalls you must look out for when buying a new home. Continue reading to familiarise yourself with a checklist of items you should be wary of during the home buying process.

Poor water pressure

Water pressure is just one of the many factors you should consider whilst viewing a prospective property. There is nothing worse than realising your shower produces nothing more than a trickle on your first night in your brand-new home.

You must inspect the plumbing system before you move in. There are a number of ways to do this. Firstly, you must find out where the nearest water reservoir is and when water tends to be in high demand in your local area. You must also check with your local water authority to find out where your nearest water supply is and whether or not it is in close proximity to your property.

Unfinished DIY projects or repairs

While most homeowners will complete any unfinished DIY projects or repairs before selling their home, you would be surprised how many don’t. Before you move into a property, you must fully inspect the premises for any signs of shoddy maintenance.

By failing to notice this ahead of time or accepting the home in its current condition, you become liable for the cost of any additional repairs down the line. You must also find out whether or not the home you intend to purchase has a caveat lodged against it. This can limit your ability to perform any interior or exterior renovations until the caveat is removed.

Problem neighbours

It can be difficult to find out whether or not you are dealing with any problem neighbours until you move in. However, there are a number of steps you can take ahead of time to prevent you from having to deal with this problem in your new home.

Talking to local residents can help you paint an accurate picture of the neighbourhood and help you find out if there is anything you should be aware of before you sign the relevant paperwork. Problem neighbours are one of the key determining factors for homeowners during property searches. It can be the difference between them submitting an offer or continuing the search for their dream home elsewhere. According to a recent survey, 1 in 3 homeowners has admitted to dealing with a problem neighbour at one point or another.

Inefficient heating

A large majority of homeowners only check a heating system is visible during a property viewing. You should, however, also confirm it is in normal working order and is not in need of immediate repair or maintenance.

Firstly, you must find out whether or not the house is connected to the mains gas network and what type of fuel is used. Eco-friendly property seekers may also be interested in what renewable options there are. Finally, you must also conduct a series of checks on the type, age, and quality of the boiler. If it is old or no longer operates at maximum functionality, a new one can cost thousands.

By noticing this ahead of time, you may be able to convince the current owners to carry out any necessary repairs or replacements before you move in or lower the final asking price to allow you to carry out the repairs yourself. Checking how well the property is insulated can also save you a considerable amount of time and money down the line.

Damp and mould

The presence of mould can lead to a number of serious health implications if left untreated for a prolonged period of time. It releases a series of toxins, irritants, and allergens into the atmosphere and can trigger an allergic reaction or asthma attack.

Even if the problem seems minor at first, it can grow at a rapid rate. Mould and damp usually lurk in hidden spots due to a lack of ventilation. Be sure to check behind furniture and inspect corners, cupboards, and skirting boards to confirm the property is free of these common problems.

There are a number of signs to look out for that usually indicate the presence of mould. They include musty odours, flaking or peeling walls, watermark stains where an attempt has been made at removal, and black spots.

Buying a home is one of life’s greatest milestones. But before you celebrate, you must ensure you are making the right decision. There are a number of common pitfalls to look out for when viewing a prospective property. These include poor water pressure, unfinished DIY projects or repairs, problem neighbours, inefficient heating, and damp and mould.