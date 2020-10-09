Comparing Pandemics

Doctors, army officers, and reporters wear surgical gowns and masks while making a tour of a … [+] hospital to observe Spanish influenza treatment of patients. Bettmann Archive

OK. The first thing we have to stop saying about the coronavirus crisis is that it’s “unprecedented.” For good reasons, historians dislike the word; the notion that “things like this have never happened before” is usually the product of a faulty memory (or a poor history teacher). The most obvious refutation of the claim that our current woes are unprecedented is to point to the 14th-century Black Death, which famously killed approximately one-third of the European population. The die-off was so large that it led to shortages of workers and, in turn, an increase in their wages.

Still, that was a long time ago, and thankfully we are not anywhere near the situation of those who faced the Black Death. Instead, and more plausibly, it has frequently been said that we are facing the worst public health crisis in 100 years–that is, since the so-called Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-1920. The misnamed Spanish flu—it may have originated in Kansas—killed an estimated 20 million-50 million people worldwide, 675,000 of whom were Americans. The 1918 influenza pandemic was a merciless killer.

But we have to think about these death tolls in proportionate terms: American and world population were much smaller 100 years ago. The American population in 1918 was approximately 100 million, so the 675,000 deaths would be comparable today to something more like two million. Meanwhile, global population in 1918 was approximately 1.8 billion, about one-fourth its current size of 7.4 billion. Even if only the lower estimate of 20 million were used to compare with our situation, we would be talking about some 80 million deaths globally in today’s terms.

Fortunately, it seems that we are unlikely to reach anything like that number, either. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation currently projects approximately 2.3 million deaths worldwide by January 1, 2021–a number that could be reduced by about 25% if mask-wearing were to become universal.

The flu pandemic of the 1918-1920 period was also different in regard to whom it killed. The age structure of those who died was fundamentally different from that of the Covid crisis. That earlier age structure had a W shape; that is, it tended to take the very young, those in the peak years of their lives (15-44), and, finally, the elderly. The American population in those years was also much younger on average; that helped increase the overall number of years of life lost to the disease. What is happening with Covid, by contrast, is that the elderly and the infirm are being impacted disproportionately: one might say that Covid is “Social Darwinist” in its effects, primarily killing the old and the weak. By attacking these populations most fatally, however, it is taking from the living fewer years of life overall.

What about the economic effects of Covid? There is no question about two things. First, the coronavirus led to a sharp, sudden decline of economic activity when the American (and, to a considerable extent, the world) economy was put in a “medically induced coma” in March 2020 in order to halt the spread of the virus. Second, the hardest-hit occupations were those in the restaurant, hotel, travel, and retail sectors. It turned out that most of these were “non-essential.” Restaurants and bars, at least, will surely return in time, because people like to eat out and socialize. But how much people will travel and shop in stores remains to be seen. The demise of many retail stores was simply an acceleration of a trend already underway with the rise of e-commerce.

All this reflects one of the major economic differences between 1918 and today. The country was then still predominantly rural, and people worked overwhelmingly in agricultural and natural resources extraction (mining). The lower density of rural settings helped reduce the spread of the disease, and there was relatively little effect on consumer spending, which concentrated on necessities. Americans in 1918 were much less wealthy than they are now; people today have much more disposable income to spend on things they don’t really need. This is why people who continue to work and have steady incomes have been in a position to save much of what they earn.

It has frequently been noted that the coronavirus pandemic is a side-effect of “globalization,” the interconnection and interaction of worldwide populations which has facilitated, among other things, the worldwide transmission of dangerous pathogens. The pre-World War I world was also quite “globalized” in terms of trade and migration; that all came to a screeching halt in the 1920s, however, leading in part to the Great Depression. But what really made the 1918 Spanish flu a global pandemic was the war. Explanations of that flu’s origin differ, but the general story is that soldiers transported the virus from their barracks, where they huddled together against the winter cold and infected each other, to the places they were posted and the civilian populations there. The pandemic was seeded by the global war in whose penumbra it spread.

Still, the war helped reduce the economic fallout of the pandemic. Once the United States got involved in the war in 1917 (remember that Wilson had run in 1916 on the platform “he kept us out of war”), wartime production helped to reduce the economic consequences of the business shutdowns that occurred. We, hopefully, will not have a war to bolster economic activity, but we have other advantages. It should be recalled that we entered the coronavirus crisis with unemployment at around 3.5%. We also have been able to interact and communicate with each other with the tools provided by the tech economy. Finally, the government has tools with which to stimulate the economy, if only it would use them.

In short, our situation is not only not unprecedented; taking the long view, it is much less bleak than those who say it is unprecedented seem to think. But we need to pull together to make all those “non-pharmaceutical interventions” as effective as they can be: if we do, we’ll all be out of this tragedy sooner rather than later.

