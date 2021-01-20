Confirmed: Biden’s Extension Of Student Loan Freeze Will Continue To Count Towards Loan Forgiveness

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders … [+] at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday afternoon directing the Department of Education to extend the current moratorium on student loan payments, interest, and collections. It was one of Biden’s first official acts as President following his inauguration.

In April of last year, Congress passed the CARES Act in response to the growing economic devastation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act provided relief to borrowers with government-held federal student loans by pausing their payments, freezing interest accrual, and halting all collections efforts on defaulted loans. The moratorium was originally scheduled to expire last year, but the Trump administration subsequently extended the relief twice. The most recent extension was scheduled to expire on January 31.

This afternoon, President Biden signed an executive order extending the current moratorium to “at least” September 30, 2021. It could be extended further, depending on the economic conditions at the time.

By the evening, the Department of Education had updated its website and confirmed that Biden’s extension of the student loans freeze will continue to qualify borrowers for key student loan forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), as well as federal student loan rehabilitation programs for borrowers in default.

“If you have a Direct Loan and work full-time for a qualifying employer during the suspension, then you will receive credit toward PSLF… for the period of suspension as though you made on-time monthly payments in the correct amount while on a qualifying repayment plan,” the Department of Education states.

MORE FOR YOU

Student loan forgiveness was not included in Biden’s executive order, as progressive advocates had hoped. Biden has indicated that he will defer to Congress to prepare and enact additional student loan reforms. Meanwhile, the extended moratorium will provide millions of student loan borrowers with immediate additional relief, while giving lawmakers time to craft additional student loan proposals.

Further Reading

3 Reasons Why Biden Excluded Student Loan Relief From Stimulus – And What It Means For Borrowers

Biden’s Stimulus Proposal: No Student Loan Forgiveness

6 Student Loan Reforms That Are Possible With A Democratic Senate

Biden Names Replacement For Betsy DeVos — Student Loan Borrower Advocates Cautiously Optimistic

Ayanna Pressley: Biden Should Cancel $50,000 In Student Loan Debt For Every Borrower

Would Your Student Loans Be Eligible To Be Cancelled By Biden? It’s Complicated

Source