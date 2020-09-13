Connecting Over Collecting: Will The Real Super Connecter Please Stand Up

Seek a resilient network over an impersonal smattering of contact data. getty

Guest post by Devora Zack

You’re an entrepreneur. Naturally, you seek a strong network. Yet launching and sustaining a business keeps you crazy busy. Plus, you’re likely conflicted about networking as a pursuit. Seems shady. Backburner, anyone?

Defining Networking

Many of us erroneously associate networking with shameless self-promotion, manipulation, constant contact, small talk, and working a room. The result? We decide that we hate networking and are terrible at it. An entrepreneur’s schedule is already stretched thin.

Networking is the art of connecting.

Fortunately, none of that has anything to do with actual networking. Real networking means building meaningful, lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with one person at a time.

This is a radically different definition than the typical connotation. Successful networking requires authenticity. Being fake never works. You get to be you. If walking up to a group of strangers and interjecting yourself into their conversation doesn’t feel right, you never have to do that again. It might work for the person next to you. This isn’t one size fits all. It’s about being yourself; nobody needs to be fixed.

Setting Goals

Entrepreneurs are action-driven and fast-paced. Still, it behooves you to ponder your goals because goals determine behaviors. Do you want your network to be vast? Quickly assembled? Loyal? Reliable? What purpose do you envision your network serving?. What matters the most? What characteristics do you value?

Strengthening Networks Online and Offline

Many self-proclaimed experts advise launching headfirst into every networking opportunity to cross your path. Is more, more?

In my experience quality trumps quantity. It turns out less is more. Collecting dozens of business cards at a conference pales in comparison to forging a few long-lasting connections. Seek a resilient network over an impersonal smattering of contact data.

Remote networking, via social media and online platforms, is an indisputable factor in forging connections today. Maintaining an active, compelling online presence on LinkedIn, for instance, is an increasingly important component of professional networking. Proficiency and agility on Zoom also matter. Discipline in crafting brief, compelling emails increases the likelihood of a response. It’s all about relationships.

Offline interactions, when available as an option, are golden. We garner 85% of our information about each other via nonverbal messages conveyed in person. Therefore, when connecting virtually cut others some slack. We may be misinterpreting that lack of a comma at the end of a salutation.

Networking Techniques: Be Authentic and Focus

The foundation of a supportive network is authenticity. You’re in this for the long haul. Plant a sapling, blink, suddenly there’s a tree.

Accept your personality. Previously labeled liabilities can morph into your finest strengths. Work with, rather than fight against, your true nature.

Plus, you never know who’s the right person. If you guess, you’re probably wrong. Treat everyone as if s/he is the most important person at this moment. Try to figure out why, out of the whole world, this is the person in front of you. Simultaneously make it your business to be valuable to others.

Give whomever you’re with your complete attention, otherwise you’re definitely the wrong person. Ten minutes is fine when mingling. End the conversation while you’re still interested in each other. There are a million ways to say goodbye. Here’s one, “Well, I’m sure you want to meet other people. Great talking, do you have a card?”

Aim for a Quality Network

You might seek a gigantic network. I care more about quality and depth, a devoted network grounded in trust. I prefer devoting time to customized, one-on-one interactions.

Real networking means building meaningful, lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with one person at a time.

The label Super Connector is typically ascribed to a person with a high number of contacts, effortlessly updating thousands with a single click. Social scientists cap the real capacity for social networks at 150 people, known as Dunbar’s Number. The true Super Connector focuses on lasting rapport. Who will be there for you in a pinch? Who sings your praises from the rooftops?

The Importance of Follow-Up to Your Network Success

The most important factor linked to lasting success is follow-up.

If you’re not following up, you’re not networking.

Without follow-up you’re just milling around a roomful of people being charming. The ability to talk to anyone about anything is not correlated with networking. Having the gift of gab simply means you enjoy an evening spearing cheese in a roomful of strangers.

Just like they say in the FedEx Office ads (I have a soft spot since they’ve carried my books)—entrepreneurs frequently wear many hats—CEO, Chairman, coffee guy, PR department, and bottlewasher. Therefore, virtually anyone you meet (or who knows someone who knows someone) is a potential connection. You heard me. Networking doesn’t only take place at obligatory cocktail hours on steamy unshaded rooftops. I’ve got good news and bad news, and it’s the same news—life is a networking opportunity. Keep your bag neatly packed and your smile honest.

When you’re true to yourself, the possibilities are limitless. That’s why you became an entrepreneur, right?

Devora Zack is a keynote speaker, coach, and author of Networking for People Who Hate Networking, Managing for People Who Hate Managing, and Singletasking, in 45 translations. She has an MBA (Cornell) and is CEO of Only Connect Consulting.