Conquer 2021 With The Ultimate Home Office

Take a deep breath, hold it for a second, exhale. Feeling better? A little more centered? Good. Then it’s time we talked about something important.

It’s the end of January and you still haven’t tackled any of your New Year’s resolutions.

That’s OK! It’s perfectly understandable given how 2021 has gone so far. But with a new administration at the White House, you can finally stop checking your phone every 30 seconds to see if something new has blown up.

It’s time to use that newly freed brain space to address your mess of a home office. One of the best ways to improve productivity and focus is to declutter your space. But what if we could make it a place where you’ll be more physically engaged and have less aches and pains at the end of the day? We can do that too.

Here’s everything I’m using right now to kick the distractions of 2020 (and the first few weeks of 2021) to the curb.

Uplift V2 Standing Desk

Let’s start with the foundation. A standing desk is one of the best ways to enhance your home office. While sitting might not be the demon that headlines make it out to be, being stationary for 8-10 hours a day definitely affects your mood and energy levels. Standing keeps you alert and helps you stay active.

The adjustable V2 desk from Uplift is the best I’ve used. The construction is solid, and allows for a staggering amount of configurations, from a 42×30 personal desk to a massive 80×30 workspace. You can even get corner configurations. There are 20 different desktops to choose from, including attractive laminates, solid wood, reclaimed wood, even a white board surface.

Once you choose your desktop, choose the style of base you want, then the kind of interface to raise and lower your desk. I like the digital keypad, but you can get fancy with a digital paddle that has built-in stand reminders (in case you’re going to be switching from sitting to standing often).

Uplift has a host of organizational tools to go with your new standing desk. I recommend, at a minimum, picking up a wire management kit so that you can keep the underside of your desk looking tidy. There are also privacy panels that can be handy for controlling longer cords.

There’s even a hammock to hang from the larger models. Yes, really.

Setting up your desk will take a bit of assembly but the end result is well worth it. The raise/lower operation is smooth and the desk is satisfyingly solid. Even when I’m pounding away on my keyboard, it barely wiggles. Once you convert to a standing desk, you’ll be reluctant to go back to sitting all day. Configure your perfect standing desk on the Uplift site.

Uplift Bamboo Motion-X and Rocker Boards

Uplift Motion-X Board Uplift

Before you hit ship on that new standing desk, make sure you have something under your feet that will help you stay even more active. You might want to start out with an anti-fatigue mat. But if you’re like me, you’ll find yourself slumping after standing stationary for a while. A better solution is a rocker board or full-motion board. These bamboo decks allow you to shift naturally throughout the day, engaging your legs, hips, and core. Especially if you’ll be barefoot, I recommend getting a comfort mat for the top of the deck to give your feet a softer landing pad.

As far as which to choose, the motion board has a large amount of play, letting you swivel and move front, back, and side-to-side. It can honestly get a little tiring if you’re not used to it. The rocker board just has side-to-side motion and can be better for those just starting out standing and using a board rather than a mat. Grab your choice from the Uplift site.

Humanscale Diffrient World

When you do sit, make sure it’s the best you can get. Humanscale

The nice thing about the Uplift desk is that you don’t have to stand all the time. For the times you want to take a seat, grab the Diffrient World chair from Humanscale. This all-mesh task chair is made to be comfortable without putting too much pressure on your posterior. The back panel melds to your back, providing support without being too aggressive. It’s supple and lets you shift and recline without relying on mechanisms, levers, and buttons. In fact the only adjustment you have to make is height.

It’s one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve had the opportunity to use and the mesh construction ensures that there are no pressure points that build when you sit for long periods. It’s attractive as well, the matt finish and soft white accents blending with whatever room you’re using as your office space.

The Diffrient World Ergonomic chair doesn’t come cheap. And it does have one of the most annoying intentional misspellings I’ve ever encountered in a product name. But especially if you’re sitting for any appreciable amount during the day, you’ll appreciate its effortless ergonomics and surprisingly superior comfort. Get started configuring yours on the Humanscale site.

Grovemade Shelf

Make sure your monitor is at the right height, but in style Grovemade

You’ve got a new desk, you’ve got your seating and standing arrangements, now let’s work on organizing your mess. Despite your assertions that “it’s messy, but it works for me.” It’s really not. Numerous studies have shown that a cluttered desk leads to cluttered thinking and distractions.

The Grovemade Desk Shelf is the perfect solution to your cluttered desktop. It elevates your monitor so that it’s at the perfect height (especially if you’re standing, you’ll find that you need it higher than you would if you’re sitting). Underneath the hardwood surface, there’s a natural cork shelf for your laptop or any other devices you’d like to rest comfortably.

Underneath the shelf you can store whatever you like, but I prefer to pair the shelf with Grovemade’s Desk Tray. Made with aluminum and solid cork, it has multiple spots to wrangle all the random connectors, writing utensils, and assorted bits that are scattered around your desk.

I like that the Desk Shelf system is super versatile. You can get a wool felt keyboard pad to slide your keyboard and mouse out of the way when you need the deskspace for taking notes or you just want to give your brain an extra signal that the day is done.

Grovemade makes a flotilla of accessories to match their walnut and maple Desk Shelf, including MagSafe charger holders (sorry, you have to provide your own charging puck). Which will give you the opportunity to clutter up your desk with all kinds of new stuff…but at least it’ll look nicer than your coffee-stained coaster and desktop toy flamingo. Get started on the Grovemade site.

Orbitkey Desk Mat

Just make sure you remember you hid papers away under there! Orbitkey

Grovemade has some great desk mats, but the Orbitkey Desk Mat packs in enough extras that it stops being just a nice looking place to put your keyboard and mouse and becomes an essential part of your productivity plan.

You can choose either black or stone vegan leather for the water-resistant exterior. But the secret is that you can pull up the top cover to reveal a felt-lined hideaway for documents. Rather than keep things scattered all over your desk, you can keep them out of sight until you need them.

The surface is perfect for when you do need to put pen to paper. The leather is smooth and, despite the felt interior, the surface is solid enough for writing.

The top of the mat has a groove for all the productivity tools you need at hand like pens and rulers. Get one of the magnetic cable holders and you can keep recharge cords handy for when you need them.

If you need to upgrade your desk game, the Orbitkey Desk Mat is a good place to start. You can grab one from the Orbitkey site.

Dygma Raise

Dygma Raise in white with brushed aluminum base Dygma

The gear that holds together any desk setup is the keyboard. And after you’ve spent the money on a standing desk and gear to raise your monitor to the perfect height, killing your ergonomic gains with poor posture just doesn’t make any sense. That’s where the split keyboard from Dygma Raise comes in.

The Dygma Raise is a full-sized keyboard with removable keycaps and hot-swap switches. Fully customizable, Dygma gives you more switch options than I’ve ever seen from a manufacturer. Finally, if you prefer Khalil switches over Cherry, you don’t have to build your own. The key layout is unique, with multiple thumb buttons that you can program to do whatever you want (more on that in a second).

It has fully-addressable LEDs, with customization available for every single key, as well as the outside edge.

But the real superpower of the Raise is when you grab either side of the keyboard and pull it apart. Connected to a central hub, the two halves of the keyboard can be placed wherever you like so that you can type without having to hunch.

I’ve been using version 2 of the Raise for two months now and it’s been nothing short of revelatory. The hunched posture that’s plagued me even at a standing desk disappeared once I could move the two halves of the keyboard apart and let my hands fall where they would naturally on my desk.

Dygma Raise with white and black keys in matte metal finish Dygma

Especially if you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate that you don’t have to use both halves of the Raise. Unplug the right half of the keyboard and give yourself more room to mouse around and frag. Are you a lefty? No problem. Program the Raise so that the left-hand keys are on the right side of the keyboard.

That’s right, with Dygma’s software, Bazecore, you can map your keys however you like. They’ll give you a few configurations to try out at first, but you’re limited only by your imagination as to how you want to lay out your Raise. Plus, it’s Mac compatible (Razer take note).

You’re not limited to one configuration either. One of the thumb buttons lets you trigger up to ten different keyboard layers. So you can map your shortcuts and hot keys for multiple programs or tasks, then hide them away in a layer until you need them. It’s a power-user’s keyboard that makes power-users step back and say “woah, this might be too much freedom.”

That doesn’t mean that the Raise is hard to use. Far from it. I’m only using a tiny portion of the Raise’s customizability and I still would choose it over any other keyboard I’ve used in the past year. The ergonomic benefits alone make it completely game-changing.

The build quality is solid, with a gorgeous aluminum deck and “magic” leatherette wrist rests. Magic because, even if you remove them and toss them in the dishwasher to get them clean, they retain their grip on the keyboard and don’t dry out and get hard.

The idea of using a split keyboard might seem a bit odd at first but now that I’ve used one, I can’t go back. It does take a little bit of getting used to. Dygma recommends moving your keyboard further apart over a period of days until you get it to the position with which you’re most comfortable.

Between the superior typing experience and the insanely deep levels of customization that you can achieve, the Dygma Raise makes every other keyboard on the market look basic. You can get started building your own on the Dygma site.

