Consumer Stocks That Can Weather The Storm

The iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) has lost about 5% in 2020, a figure which could provoke fear among investors. With unemployment climbing, a recession on hand, and a white-knuckle election heading our way, perhaps with worst is yet to come.

But one thing we know for sure is that the number of recoveries has always been one greater than all of the recessions or depressions. So the question becomes, “Which consumer goods companies can survive the turmoil?” Here are three.

Costco (COST). Retailers bear the brunt COVID-related risks, true, but a more careful analysis can provide some optimism, at least in the case of Costco. Retailers that rely on discretionary spending, think restaurants, luxury, and durable goods have, and will continue to take a hit. But Costco is a different animal. About 40% of its $149 billion in revenue comes from food, and consumers filling weekly shopping lists will support Costco’s hardline (such as electronics) and soft line (such as clothing) offerings, though it is difficult to imagine these product categories will not be impacted.

Depending on how consumer behavior will pan out, there is no question that Costco’s balance sheet will help the company weather the storm. Costco has little debt – $5 billion against versus nearly $16 billion in equity — and that is a good start. Its large inventory figure, more than $11 billion, makes its balance sheet look weaker than it really is. That is, inventory alone outstrips Costco’s cash and cash equivalents, and makes for a current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) of less than one.

However, based on its most recent balance sheet, Costco turns over its inventory almost 14 times per year, indicating that sales easily support inventory. Further, the $9 billion in cash and cash equivalents need only to stop-gap slowing sales, not finance them in their entirety.

Costco pays a dividend of about 1%, not large, but not immaterial either. And it has grown its dividend too, from $1.51 in 2015, to the current indicated annual rate of $2.80. Based on the most recent annual figures available, dividends represent a modest ~30% of earnings and just 21% of cash flow, so its dividends are likely safe.

Hormel HRL Foods (HRL) makes and distributes meats, which in these times is important. As a food company, Hormel’s operations are deemed critical and American shoppers love meat. This dynamic has played out in the company share price in 2020, as it started the year around $44, and now is trading at about $48.

That was then. Now, as the trajectory of the coronavirus and the economy seem uncertain, things might get dodgy. If they do, Hormel’s balance sheet has the kind of strength to endure a longer or more volatile downturn. First, based on figures from ValueLine, Hormel has just $317 million in total debt, versus cash and cash equivalents of $685 million and its debt-to-equity ratio (total liabilities/shareholder equity) is nearly inconsequential at 0.05x.

For income investors, Hormel’s fundamentals would seem to suggest its dividend is not at immediate risk. Specifically, 2019’s total payout of $0.84 per share was less than half of earnings per share of $1.80, and cash flow per share of $2.14 adds another dollop of safety to the dividend.

Monster Beverage MNST (MNST) does not seem very concerned about the impacts of the pandemic. In March of this year, just as the coronavirus was heating up, Monster announced a new $500 million share repurchase program. In its first-quarter report, Monster reported a 12% increase in sales with operating income up more than 17%. It did let on that April sales were “materially” impacted. So, while its second-quarter report might be revelatory, the point here is that Monster’s balance sheet is bulked up.

First, Monster has no debt. In different times, investors might view this as an opportunity to level up, but these days, it more accurately signals the capacity to hunker down. And while hunkering down, Monster has plenty of cash to see it through thick, and more likely, thin. For instance its $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, is about twice its liabilities.

Monster’s debt to equity ratio (total liabilities/shareholder equity) is a modest 0.23x. The leverage might even be lower if you take the nearly $300 million deferred revenue entry out of the equation. The realization of this revenue in future periods represents merely a bookkeeping entry unless, of course, they turn out to be bad receivables. Nonetheless, its “adjusted” debt-to-equity ratio would be about 0.17x. These figures are based on the most recent audited financial statements published by Monster for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Monster does not pay a dividend, which builds equity in the company perhaps faster than if it did. This proposition is somewhat undermined by the aforementioned share buyback. Still, Monster shareholders enjoyed a ~26% return on equity last year, by almost any standard, a stunning return.

