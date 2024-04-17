How to Control What Your Vehicle Says About You

The way you present yourself is important to both the business world and your personal life. While people might try not to judge a book by its cover, they often can’t help themselves. This can be both an advantage and a disadvantage, depending on how you’re able to control it.

One of the things that make an impression is the car you drive. Your car is one of the most expensive things you might own, and it’s a necessary part of many people’s lives. It’s also a statement piece, whether you want it to be or not.

So, whether you’re trying to win over a potential client or someone in your life, how can your car advertise you best?

What Car You Drive

The first and most important thing to consider is the type of car you own. Ideally, your car should reflect your lifestyle and needs first and foremost.

For example, if you have a manual job that requires a van or truck, these are the best options for you. The same applies if you often go off-road. However, if you work in an office or a corporate setting, a van isn’t the most practical option.

This is especially important when you’re putting together a fleet of company cars. Generally, unless the job requires a working vehicle, company cars should be business-like. This means an estate vehicle that is comfortable and looks good.

The State of Your Car

While what you drive might talk about what you do, the state of your car tells people the kind of person you are. There’s a difference between a vintage car and an old car. One is looked after and restored, the other is left to rot.

If you see someone with a dirty car, you might assume they don’t care about cleanliness or how things look. You might even wonder about their work ethic, which can make you decide not to hire someone. It might seem like a small matter, but people notice.

On a similar note, a car that desperately needs maintenance might put across the wrong impression. To avoid this, make sure that your car is always clean and regularly checked out.

Use a specialist garage for your regular service. So, if you have a BMW, get a BMW service rather than a generic one for the best result. Get your car professionally valeted now and then to keep it looking its best and, while you’re at it, tidy it yourself each morning and evening. It only takes a few minutes, but that kind of care and attention matters.

Driving With Confidence

Finally, the way you drive can speak wonders. Advanced driving lessons can help you drive with confidence and, more importantly, with safety in mind. Defensive driving allows you to prevent potential accidents and feel more in control of your vehicle.

This makes you seem more controlled as an individual and a businessperson, as well as making you more safe on the road.