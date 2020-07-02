Conversation, Now.

When’s the last time you had a meaningful conversation? Where you felt understood, heard, able to take off your armor and be truly vulnerable? Where you felt energized by learning something new from someone different than you’d usually talk to? Where you tackled an uncomfortable topic that forced you to grow?

For most Americans, the answer is rarely, or never. 43% of Americans feel their relationships aren’t meaningful and 27% of Americans feel no one really understands them.

What killed Conversations?

Big Social Media.

Big Social sucks up 142 minutes of our daily lives. It keeps us addicted to a never-ending feed of meaningless posts…performing…comparing…fearing rejection…being judged…getting the life (&data) drained out of us.

In doing so, Big Social has suffocated Conversation. Dehumanized us, polarized us against each other. Profited from our shame, anger and fury.

No more. We’re taking Conversation Back.

We need Conversations now, more than ever. Conversations can help us build empathy with those we don’t understand. Conversations can break down the walls between us. Conversations, especially the uncomfortable ones, can help us create a more just and equitable world.

I’ve spent the last decade in deep conversations. I’m dedicating my next decade to creating a space for humanity to come together for meaningful conversations that nourish, energize, and breathe life into ourselves and those around us.

Join The Conversation?

