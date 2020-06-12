Coronavirus, Trump And Wall Street Are Tearing The Stock Market Apart

Depiction of business growth supported by technology

This is no stock market shakeup. It is an evolutionary tear-apart-and-rebuild stock market movement. At its heart is real world technological advancement thrown into a “classical” capitalist structure. Speeding up this process are three economic forces: coronavirus’ separation of the strong businesses from the weak, President Trump’s failed support of past industry winners and Wall Street’s pursuit and support of successful growth companies.

First, coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19

This coronavirus phase has sped up the process. Sector, industry and company weaknesses have been exposed and punished by the sudden drop in revenues. The government’s short-lived survival (mislabeled “stimulus”) payments and loans postponed the inevitable results. While the current “reopening of America” period has produced hope for troubled businesses, it cannot make financial success out of weak reality.

Second, President Trump

President Trump has likewise speeded up the process through his attempt to turn back the clock. Reality has prevented him from fulfilling his promises of a return to the glory days for coal, steel, aluminum and oil producers. Instead, his “emergency” tariff strategy and anti-trade rhetoric have produced more harm than help.

Underperformance of President Trump favored industries

John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

Third, Wall Street

Through it all, Wall Street has continued to pursue profits by identifying trends and supporting growth and innovation. That’s why we continue to see growth stocks outperform value stocks. Below is the picture from January 2018, when congress’ tax bill took effect. From that optimistic growth outlook peak, the stock market has been buffeted by various factors. The result is a historically meaningful spread between growth and value, driven by technological growth from innovation through productivity enhancement, product creation and service support.

Major stock index graphs from 2018

John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

This is not simply new vs. old

The future is here and visible – in the world of technology. However, that does not mean the “new economy, old economy” attitude of the 2000 internet peak is at work. Instead, the future is applied technological innovation – that is, the profitable application of technological processes and strengths to ongoing needs, whether they are new or established.

Growth would be enhanced by a political change

There is another action that could further enhance the growth we are seeing: A change in the U.S. government – and that means the replacement of President Trump and the return of skilled, capable, unbiased and trusted department heads, all of whom have been approved by congress. A return of trust, here and abroad, along with wise actions (and inactions), would improve U.S. growth via domestic actions and international interactions. Additionally, by resetting challenging goals such as pollution reduction, energy efficiency, education improvement and healthcare availability would not only aim for a better world, it would spur economic development.

The bottom line

The stock market’s behavior, particularly between value and growth stocks, is being influenced by the confluence of three forces:

Coronavirus’ financial “shock” that is separating the strong from the weak

Trump’s now obvious, failed attempt to resurrect bygone growth industries

Wall Street’s focus on gains from identifying and supporting growth opportunities

Each force, in its own way, is speeding up the economic and business reshaping underway, driven particularly by technological innovation and application. Therefore, this evolutionary trend should likely continue.

An investment idea to consider

If technology and growth stocks continue to lead, passive index investing could give way to active stock picking. It’s happened in every extended growth market previously, so why not now?

