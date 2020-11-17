Costco Black Friday 2020: Here Are The First Deals

The first Costco Black Friday 2020 deals are here and there are real bargains to be found among them. This includes some of the best savings you will find anywhere on Apple’s new iPhone 12 range during this holiday season. Below are my top picks from Costco’s sales so so far and, be warned, you need to act fast because some deals end before Black Friday begins.

11/17 Update: new deals and updated prices added.

Costco’s first Black Friday 2019 deals are now live MIKE MOZART

MORE FROM FORBESWalmart Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best Deals

Costco’s Black Friday Doorbuster deals have a staggered release this year, but what is available will match anything you find on Black Friday itself. Below are my picks of the top live sales as well as upcoming doorbusters you need to know about.

Note: this article does not use affiliate links

Costco Black Friday Best Smartphone Deals

11/17 DEAL CHANGE (Ends 11/18) – iPhone 12 Pro Max. Save up to $800 on a second device with Verizon.- shop deals now

11/17 DOORBUSTER DEAL (Ends 11/19) – iPhone 12. Save up to $800 on activation with AT&T – shop deal now

11/17 NEW STAR DEAL (Ends 11/19) – Buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 and save up to $540 on another with qualified T-Mobile activation at Wireless Centre. – shop deal now

11/17 STAR DEAL – Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW for $349.99 on activation with Verizon. Available between 11/20 and 11/30 – shop deal now

11/17 TOP DEAL – Receive up to $300 Costco Shop Card plus up to $100 Costco Shop Card Member Benefit and waived upgrade fee ($30 value) with AT&T – shop deal now

MORE FOR YOU

Big discounts on Apple’s new iPhone 12 range are already available Costco / Membership Wireless

Costco Black Friday Best Laptop Deals

Costco has some of the best live laptop deals right now (update: more added) and the store also offering up to 4 years warranty and 4% in cashback rewards for all models:

Many of Costco’s big Black Friday laptop sales are already live Costco

Costco Black Friday Best Tablet Deals

11/17 – Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB – Oxford Gray – Includes Book Cover – $349.99 (save $100) – valid until 11/19 – shop deal now (members only)

Costco Black Friday Best Smartwatch Deals

11/17 New Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 40mm, With Plum Sport Loop, Gold – $279.99 (save $40) – valid until 11/22 – shop deal now

11/17 New Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm, With Black Sport Band, Space Gray – $229.99 (save $40) – valid until 11/22 – shop deal now

11/17 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle – $89.99 (save $50) – valid until 11/30 – shop deal now

11/17 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch 44mm – Black – Bonus Charging Dock – $189.99 (save $70) – valid until 11/30 – shop deal now (members only)

11/17 – Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Smartwatch – Mystic Bronze – Bonus Band Included – $329.99 (save $60) – valid until 12/06 – shop deal now (members only)

Costco Black Friday Best Smart Device Deals

11/17 ecobee Smart Thermostat with Whole Home Sensors – $139.99 (save $30) – valid until 11/30 – shop deal now

MORE FROM FORBESAmazon Black Friday 2020: The Best New Live Deals

Costco Black Friday Best TV Deals

11/17 TOP DEAL – LG 65-inch Class – CX Series – 4K UHD OLED TV – $100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included – $1,849.99 – shop deal now – (price valid until 11/22)

11/17 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE – LG 75-inch Class – NANO91 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included – $1,449.99 – shop deal now – (price valid until 11/22)

11/17 Samsung 58-inch Class – TU700D Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $399.99 – a superb saving – shop deal now – (price valid until 11/30)

11/17 Samsung 55-inch Class – Q6DT Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV – $65 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included – $599.99 – shop deal now (price valid until 11/30)

11/17 DOORBUSTER LIVE -Sony 65-inch Class – X75CH Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV- $599.99 – shop deal now (price valid until 11/29)

11/17 LG 65-inch Class – UN8500 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $699.99 – shop deal now (price valid until 11/19)

I am extensively tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals, so be sure to bookmark my page. You will also find my store-by-store guides below, all of which are updated daily.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

My Black Friday Guides on Forbes

Apple Black Friday 2020: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2020: The Best New Live Deals

Costco Black Friday 2020: Here Are The First Deals

Black Friday 2020 Sales Preview: Walmart’s Biggest Deals

Source