Could A Spinal Implant Give Artificial Hands A Sense Of Touch?

Our hands are very complex biological machines and losing one can be devastating. While prosthetic limbs have advanced a lot in recent years, giving someone back a sense of touch is very difficult. Scientists based at the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a technique that they hope will allow people to ‘feel’ with prosthetic hands in the future.

Lee Fisher, an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the … [+] University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, USA, testing sensations felt in a prosthetic arm with a study participant.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Estimates vary, but at least 25,000 people in the US have upper limb amputations each year, mostly due to injuries. Although a variety of prosthetic hands and arms are available, around a third of people with these kinds of amputations reject prosthetic limbs after trying them out.

Various reasons for this are given – they don’t fit well, are uncomfortable and don’t look good – to give a few examples. But a key issue is that we use our sense of touch a lot when we use our hands, for instance to assess how much pressure we need to use to pick up something delicate. This is simply lacking in most artificial arms.

“There have been some important improvements in prosthetic limbs over the last 10 years, but their functionality still isn’t much better than what can be achieved with a simple hook, a traditional prosthetic limb that have been used for 100 years or more,” says Lee Fisher, an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, who led the study.

“Part of the reason that people tend not to use these advanced limbs is that the limb doesn’t provide them any sensory feedback… If you’re holding an egg or a grape or something where the amount of pressure sure you’re putting on it is really critical, with prosthetic limbs as they are right now you can’t tell how much pressure you’re applying.”

For most people with prosthetic arms, the only way they can tell how much pressure they are applying to an object is by eye, or by using a basic cable and harness system linked to their other shoulder. This gives an indication of how much pressure they are applying using the artificial hand, by how hard they are pulling on a cable with their other arm.

Man with prosthetic arm and shoulder harness cable to assess pressure.

getty

It is possible to create some sensation in a prosthetic arm by implanting electrodes into remaining nerves left in the limb above the injury, but this requires complex surgery and is not possible for everyone.

“There are these other approaches that people have taken to restore sensory feedback,” explained Fisher. “They often involve complicated and very innovative, but very new, surgical procedures and new electrodes that are not used for other purposes.”

To try and solve the problem of inadequate sensation in most artificial arms in a more accessible way, Fisher and colleagues carried out an experiment using spinal-cord stimulators to assess if they could restore feeling to a lost arm.

Spinal-cord stimulators are already approved and are implanted in about 50,000 people per year to help control chronic pain when drugs and physiotherapy have proved ineffective. This is important, as the procedure is done fairly regularly and its safety has already been assessed by the FDA.

Normally, people undergo a trial phase with the spinal stimulator for a week, where a thin electrode is inserted under the skin near the spinal cord to test how effective it is, before having the whole device implanted to treat their pain. Crucially, inserting these ‘spaghetti-like’ electrodes does not require the same level of surgical skill that would be needed to link remaining nerves in a limb with an advanced prosthetic arm.

In this case, Fisher and colleagues implanted spinal stimulator electrodes near the spinal cord of four people with upper limb amputations. The researchers sent small electrical pulses through the electrodes using external controls and the study participants reported what they were feeling in their artificial limb and where.

All four volunteers experienced some natural feeling sensations in their missing limb, some of which were as fine tuned as a single finger.

Lee Fisher testing out the efficacy of the implanted electrodes at creating sensation in a … [+] prosthetic arm with a study participant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, USA.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

“I was pretty surprised at how small the area of these sensations were that people were reporting,” Fisher commented. “That’s important because we want to generate sensations only where the prosthetic limb is making contact with objects.”

Pat Bayne, was one of the study participants. “You could feel the current in specific places… I wasn’t able to actually move anything, but I could feel the sensation in my fingers, or in my arm,” she explained.

Fisher cautioned that his research is just the first step towards producing better prosthetic limbs. “What we showed here was that we can generate sensations in the missing limb. The next step is to show that somebody using that sensory feedback can do tasks that they couldn’t do otherwise.”

The team is also looking into using these spinal stimulators to restore sensation in people with lower limb amputations, which are a lot more common than upper limb amputations largely due to increased risks for foot amputation in people with type 2 diabetes.

“While we’re really excited about these results, we still feel like we want to do better,” says Fisher. “We need to work towards developing spinal cord stimulation electrodes with smaller contacts that can stimulate smaller areas on the spinal cord.”

Spinal cord stimulation is being used in a number of additional ways to aid rehabilitation after serious injuries. For example, European biotech GTX Medical is investigating ways to restore spinal cord function using a spinal implant that was awarded breakthrough device designation by the FDA earlier this year. Fisher’s colleague at Pittsburgh, Marco Capogrosso, is also researching similar technologies that can be used to restore limb function after injury.

Bayne is excited to see what Fisher’s research can achieve in the future. “I hope they can achieve an arm that works kind of naturally…At this time, for people like me, there’s very little that seems to be useful. To have something that feels like a natural thing that you can actually control, something that doesn’t feel like you’ve got something attached to you with a harness, would be amazing.”

