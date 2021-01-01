Counting Awards, It Seems Like ‘Hades,’ Not ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ Is 2020’s Game Of The Year

Hades/The Last of Us Part II Supergiant/Naughty Dog

At the beginning of The Game Awards this year, the closest thing that the video game industry has to the Oscars, I figured we were in for The Last of Us Part II winning Game of The Year, due to the sheer number of nominations it had, with critical favorite Hades perhaps being a dark horse. And as the night went on and TLOU2 swept pretty much everything, a win seemed inevitable. And it did win.

MORE FROM FORBESHere’s The Game Awards 2020 Winners List With A Near-Total ‘Last Of Us’ Sweep

But in the weeks that followed that event, I’ve been tracking what a number of outlets have actually deemed their game of the year, and to me it sure seems like Hades, not The Last of Us Part II, is 2020’s GOTY overall.

It just seems like the narrative that the games press was “in the tank” for The Last of Us Part II due to the game’s progressive politics does not seem true. Here are the GOTY winners for a large number of major sites, both gaming and non-gaming:

Ars Technica – Hades

Destructoid – Hades

Empire – The Last of Us Part II

Entertainment Weekly – The Last of Us Part II

Eurogamer – Hades

Famitsu – Ghost of Tsushima

Game Informer – The Last of Us Part II

GameSpot – Half Life Alyx

Polygon – Hades

Mashable – Hades

Washington Post -Hades

Slant – Hades

Tom’s Guide – The Last of Us Part II

TechRadar – Ghost of Tsushima

Paste – Hades

IGN – Hades

Time – Hades

Vice – Hades

USGamer – Hades

Gamesbeat – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Forbes (well, me) – Ghost of Tsushima

MORE FOR YOU

Hades Supergiant

Some sites don’t seem to crown overall games of the year (Kotaku), but these are most of the major gaming and entertainment sites that do bestow this award. And Hades has significantly more #1 spots, while The Last of Us Part II is GOTY for only a single major gaming outlet, Game Informer, while its two other wins are in non-gaming specific publications, EW and Empire (Hades also won Time’s GOTY, and I mean, I write for Forbes, so I’m not discounting the opinion of non-gaming outlets).

I have not tracked every international site that also votes in the Game Awards jury, but it’s possible The Last of Us fared better overseas than Hades, which could have made up some votes. We also don’t know if this was just razor close and possibly decided by a few votes because TGA doesn’t release those margins (as award shows don’t). 10% of the vote is also supposed to be popular vote, and I can see more people voting TLOU2 over Hades, in part because many, many more people played it. Finally, in a ranked choice voting system, that can propel a game to win if it has more overall rankings than another, even if those rankings are not necessarily #1. I’m not clear on if this is how TGA votes, I’m going to ask Geoff Keighley.

I am not trying to take anything away from TLOU2 here and I am absolutely not suggesting any sort of conspiracy, I’m just making an observation I found curious. I loved The Last of Us, and my personal top three this year were Tsushima, Hades and TLOU2. I hate that Tsushima became a sort of “protest vote” for fans trying to knock down TLOU2, as I think both games are amazing. But just looking at the actual awards being given out here, it really does seem like the Game Awards aside, Hades may be the “true” Game of the Year based on how many outlets have awarded it that prize. Just an odd phenomenon I wanted to highlight, as I keep seeing more and more awards given out, and more and more going to Hades.

Update: Here’s a site that tracks GOTYs from outlets, and it has TLOU2 getting a lot more than Hades overall.

Interestingly, many of the US sites giving it to TLOU2 seem to be quite small and I’ve never heard of most of them. And TLOU2 seems to be performing much better than Hades overseas as I thought. Wondering how localized Hades was and how many other countries got to play it? But yeah, this could explain some of the disparity.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller and Herokiller 2, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source