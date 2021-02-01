Covid-19: Could Game Theory Help In Tackling PPE Shortages Among Health Care Workers?

QINHUANGDAO, CHINA – JANURY 8, 2021 – Workers produce disposable medical flat masks and N95 … [+] three-dimensional protective masks at a medical workshop in Qinhuangdao, north China’s Hebei Province, Jan 8, 2021.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Costfoto / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The use of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is vital for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. For health care practitioners, the World Health Organization recommends a surgical mask, goggles, or face shield, gown, and gloves to be worn as PPE in their Covid-19 PPE guidelines.

For certain procedures where health care practitioners are at a higher risk of exposure to aerosols, the surgical mask needs to be replaced with an N95 or FFP2/3 respirator — that is known to filter at least 94% of aerosols.

As the Covid-19 pandemics continue to wreak havoc with surging cases globally, the demands for PPE have skyrocketed.

This has led to shortages in many countries with some rationing the use of PPE and in many cases, even reusing PPE kits. This has further led to disproportionately high rates of severe Covid-19 infection amongst health care practitioners.

Researchers say that game theory, the study of strategies under competition, can be a potential solution to the shortage of PPE.

In a new study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers, Dr. Luluwah Al-Fagih from Kingston University, U.K., and Ghaydaa Y. Fahim Ali from Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, designed a game theory-based model to enhance stock management of PPE supply in the hospitals of the English National Health Service (NHS).

How game theory could help

The duo wrote in this study that game theory is an effective tool that allows decentralized decision-making to tackle the shortage of PPE.

In simpler words, that means different players in the system can make decisions based on their individual preferences. “For instance, they can schedule their orders to minimize their own costs. The decentralized approach leaves the actors with more freedom and is the more applicable direction for our scenario,” added the researchers.

In game theory, the “actors” or “players” can be governments, organizations, or private firms. By using strategies to accomplish what works best for themselves, they compete with each other until none of the actors can improve their own strategies.

The behavior of these actors is encapsulated in a mathematical model that is then solved through an algorithm.

While game theory has been applied to a variety of subject areas such as biology, computer science, and energy. Researchers have started using it to tackle the shortage of medical supplies like PPE only recently.

Making changes in the PPE supply chain

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 in England, procurement of medical supplies to NHS hospitals, including PPE, was centralized where each Trust would ‘order’ supplies from the NHS Supply Chain.

However, they said, at the beginning of the pandemic, “the NHS was unable to fulfill demand centrally leading to a chaotic supply chain”. In May 2020, NHS Supply Chain introduced a dedicated PPE supplies channel that is separate from other medical supplies.

The researchers conducted simulations based on publicly available Covid-19 hospitalization data for NHS England regions. They were then able to investigate the impact of key factors on the PPE supply. That included the stockpiling start date and the amount of storage available for PPE.

The researchers found that early stockpiling and increasing storage would have helped to massively reduce the costs associated with the containment of the pandemic.

Within their model, they observed that enhancing PPE storage capacities 15 times to 20 times was “sufficient to lower the peak demand at any given day and effectively minimize any strains on the health care system.”

“Using our game-theoretic approach, we have found that the NHS would be able to achieve all the cost-saving advantages if the second wave was to occur in 2021. A practical implication of this is that policymakers may need to keep some of the restricting measures that are in place to control the pandemic until beyond this point in time,” they concluded.

