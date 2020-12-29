Covid-19 Hospital Numbers Pass First Wave Peak In England As Country Sees Highest Ever Cases

More Covid-19 patients are being treated in English hospitals than at the peak of the first wave, statistics show, as the U.K. records its highest ever new case total.

Daily figures released by England’s National Health Service show 20,426 confirmed Covid-10 patients were in the nation’s hospital beds on Monday—an increase of more than 5,000 patients over the last two weeks. The figures show 1,641 of these patients were in mechanical ventilator beds.

The current Covid-19 patient total exceeds the highest recorded during the first wave peak—18,974 on April 12. Patient numbers dropped below 1,000 for much of the summer, but hospitals experienced a rise in Covid-19 admissions in October. The last time patient numbers fell below 10,000 was on November 1.

Monday also saw the U.K.’s highest-ever recorded rise in cases, with 41,385 positive test results reported by the Department of Health and Social Care. That figure gives an estimated rate of 379 positive tests per 100,000 people in the U.K.

Testing was not widely available during the first wave of the pandemic, so it’s likely that positive case numbers were far higher than recorded back in spring.

A passenger wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic talks on the telephone waiting at a bus stop with a government message about the coronavirus tier 4 restrictions urging people to stay home in London on December 29, 2020.

The U.K. is currently battling a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The variant is thought to spread more easily than other iterations of the virus and has been blamed for a stark rise in cases in the south-east of England. But scientists don’t think it causes more serious illness.

The exact origins of the new variant remain unknown, but cases linked to U.K travel have since been spotted in countries including India and South Korea, and across Europe. It’s worth noting that British researchers have sequenced more than 150,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes so far during the pandemic, roughly half the total sequenced worldwide.

Experts believe the three main vaccines will still be effective against this new variant, and U.K. regulators are expected to decide whether to approve a vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca in the coming days.

