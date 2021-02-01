Covid-19 Vaccines: The U.K.’s High Vaccination Figures Are Hiding Massive Inequalities

The U.K. has arguably had one of the most successful Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs in the world so far, with nearly nine million residents having had their first shot as of Sunday.

But serious disparities are lurking beneath the headline figures. According to research published on academic preprint server medRxiv, elderly members of black and minority ethnic groups are being vaccinated at far slower rates than elderly white people.

Researchers found that while 42.5% of elderly white patients outside of care homes in England had been vaccinated by January 13th, only 20.5% of elderly black patients had yet received the shot, for example. It’s important to note this study, which used data collected by the country’s National Health Service, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Vaccine hesitancy

A big driver of this disparity is vaccine hesitancy among some minority groups, campaigner Kawsar Zaman tells me. A working barrister, Zaman decided to set up a campaign to improve uptake among the U.K.’s minority communities after discovering his mother had questions about vaccine safety.

Pharmacist Bhaveen Patel gives a dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca covid vaccine to a patient a … [+] coronavirus vaccination clinic held at Junction Pharmacy in Brixton, London. The roll out of the vaccination programme continues as the U.K. Government targets vaccinating the 15 million in the most vulnerable groups by mid-February. Picture date: Thursday January 28, 2021. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

“My mother’s a 60-year-old British Bangladeshi. She’s at high risk from covid because of her underlying health conditions,” he told me. “When the first vaccines were approved back in late December, I asked her whether she would take the vaccine. She said ‘no’ and shared a number of concerns.”

Zaman’s mother wanted to know what was in the vaccines, how they were produced so quickly and what the side effects might be. Importantly, he said, she wanted this information in Bengali. After searching for answers online, Zaman realised how difficult it could be to find all the information he wanted in English, let alone Bengali—and consequently, how easy it was for disinformation to spread.

After hearing similar stories from other people around the country, he set up a campaign—“Take the Covid-19 Vaccine”—with the help of a small group of volunteers. The campaign has launched a website that hosts information and answers common questions about the vaccines in more than a dozen languages. It’s already raking in hits from around the world, Zaman says, with a large proportion of views coming from the U.S.A.

Mobilising trusted advisers

Less visible are the campaign’s local initiatives. “We can’t be on the ground as a campaign, speaking to every person and saying ‘take the vaccine’”, Zaman says. “But what we can do is understand the concerns of different local groups across the country.”

The best way to convert vaccine hesitant individuals, he says, is by communicating through trusted advisers. These may be local community leaders, family doctors and ultimately, family members themselves.

Zaman explains: “I’m from the Bangladeshi community, and we’re one of the most vaccine hesitant communities—and have the highest death rates from Covid-19. So we’re speaking to very local Bangladeshi doctors who are filming informational videos [that we can share with] groups in other parts of the country.”

The campaign also hopes to get community leaders spreading the word on television. Zaman told me: “We’re getting imams, rabbis and other people to go on ethnic community TV programmes that do interviews about this sort of stuff because that’s the way you impact. “Our campaign just saying ‘take the vaccine’ will make no difference. An imam saying ‘take the vaccine’ will have a far greater impact.”

Vaccine taskforce

The campaign has already spoken with national groups like NHS Confederation, a membership body for health commissioners, as well as local legislators. “We’re reaching out to politicians to reach out to their local authorities and their communities,” Zaman says.

People queue in bad weather to enter a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, during … [+] England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture date: Friday January 29, 2021. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Zaman recently sat down with the taskforce leading the U.K.’s vaccine rollout: the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. One of his group’s recommendations was to get volunteers to call patients who decline a vaccine from their family doctor and answer their questions—something he says the taskforce is now implementing.

But the campaign has faced challenges, too. It takes resources, for example, to reach people on a very local level. “It’s been left in many respects to people like me and groups like mine to take the initiative,” Zaman says. Although he doesn’t want to criticize a government “firefighting a lot of issues,” he wishes there was more support for groups working on the most local projects.

For his part, Zaman is planning to help community projects reach a wider audience by hosting information from such initiatives on his campaign website.

Fighting disinformation

But online, he faces perhaps what might be an even bigger challenge: sophisticated disinformation campaigns.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 28: Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters stage a march in … [+] central London, England on November 28, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“There’s huge, huge [anti-vaccination] movements in the U.S. and in Europe. It’s so easy for someone to produce something in Boston that’s on someone’s Whatsapp [in the U.K.] within a couple of hours. And it’s co-ordinated,” he tells me. “The sophisticated nature of those who are telling people within these communities not to take the vaccine, versus us—it’s David and Goliath.”

Vaccine disinformation can spread quickly amongst communities that are particularly intergenerational, Zaman says. “We listen to what our elders say. Community is a big thing, you know. So when one rumor starts it spreads like wildfire.”

And because of lockdowns, natural information hubs—community groups, mosques, and churches—aren’t there to combat rumors about the vaccines. “So where are we getting information? The way my mum gets it—it’s from friends who are getting it from WhatsApp videos from the U.S. saying ‘don’t take the vaccine.’”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: A member of the medical staff at the NHS Nightingale North East … [+] hospital lays out syringes of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine on January 26, 2021 in Sunderland, England. The 460-bed hospital was created in the spring, as England’s health system grappled with the first wave of covid-19 infections. It was placed on standby but never admitted patients. Based at the Washington International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) development the building was to be used as part of the region’s advanced manufacturing sector until it was repurposed for use as a temporary hospital. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Getty Images

Minority ethnic communities, he adds, have historically had poorer experiences with the health service. Coupled with a higher risk of illness from Covid-19, these groups have experienced a lot of suffering, Zaman tells me. “Now they’re saying ‘well, is this really the silver bullet?’”

The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on makes it all the more important to get clear, accurate information about the vaccine out to these groups, he adds. “The way this virus works is you only stamp it out of circulation when everyone takes the vaccine.”

He believes his campaign will help make a difference to those underserved communities. “To my knowledge, this is the first coordinated campaign to promote the vaccine,” he says.

As well as receiving praise for its multilingual website from the JCVI, Zaman says the campaign has even caught the eye of the World Health Organization. “This is you know, [a few] weeks in, and I think we’re all just trying to do as much as we can. But we’ve already had some huge successes.”

