How To Create A COVID Safe Construction Site

COVID-19 has made business and the way we work, change. And each sector is having to find new ways to adapt and acclimatise their businesses in order to keep staff, visitors and clients safe in this new environment.

Keeping ahead of the virus and ensuring the safety of all employees and visitors means that more businesses can stay open and operate for longer.

However, some sectors are finding it easier to adjust than others.

In some industries, the changes that need to be made are simple, such as sticking to the 2m distance rule and wearing face masks, but what about places like construction sites?

What kind of implementations have building sites put into practice in order to keep their skilled workers safe?

Here we’ll explore how construction companies and workmen are keeping COVID safe on construction sites.

PPE on Construction Sites

Most construction workers use PPE already, in the form of gloves, ear defenders and of course hard hats.

At the moment, face coverings and masks are required to be worn in enclosed spaces and where the 2m rule cannot be enforced.

Therefore, the use of facemasks isn’t currently enforced on building sites.

Instead, construction employers can provide screens and barriers to protect people from each other and separate groups that may be required to work together.

However, if a construction worker chooses to wear one, that decision should be supported by their employer.

Coming To And From Work

Like many places of work, construction sites can experience congestion when employees clock in and clock out again en-masse.

So, employers are expected to reduce overcrowding in the workplace by creating staggered arrival and departure times and having more than one entry point to the site.

Providing additional parking areas or places to store bicycles is also something to be considered, as well as using contactless forms of entry e.g. key cards and fobs to gain access to the site.

Meetings And Gatherings

Just like any business, construction sites often hold meetings, inductions and regular site updates.

These events should preferably be held outdoors and in limited numbers, with social distancing measures being followed and floor markings provided.

Hand sanitiser should be readily available, and the sharing of documents, pens and other items should be avoided.

Keeping Breaks On Construction Sites Covid-Safe

Taking regular breaks whilst working is essential.

So, in order to avoid break-out areas becoming congested, site managers should provide sheltered outdoor areas for employees to utilise.

Create more space on the site dedicated to staff so they can socially distance on their breaks, and ensure staff aren’t sharing cutlery or other items.

And Finally, Visitors To The Site

Contractors, architects, supervisors and even potential property buyers.

Visits to construction sites are common but they should be reduced as much as possible.

Where they can’t be limited, numbers should be reduced, and records of all visitors should be taken.

Visitors should be encouraged to wear PPE, sanitise their hands and maintain 2m distance throughout their visit.

Where possible, visits could be conducted remotely.