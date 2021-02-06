CovidKim Trends After Iowa Governor Reynolds Lifts Covid-19 Coronavirus Precautions

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued an emergency proclamation will end face mask rules and limits on … [+] public gatherings, just in time for the Super Bowl. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee

The hashtag #CovidKim has been trending on Twitter. And in this case, “Kim” doesn’t stand for Kim Kardashian, Kim Jong-un, Kim Possible, or even “kitten in mayonnaise,” which could be adorable. No, the “Kim” here happens to be Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R).

Why is the word “Covid” being associated with Reynold’s first name? In general, it’s not a good sign to have such a word attached to your name. For example, including “Covid” in your user name is not the way to attract people to your Tinder profile, unless you are looking to hook up with “Spike Protein Sam”, “Coughing Carol”, or “Sepsis Sally.” So what did Reynold do to earn such a hashtag?

Well, it turns out people are reacting to the Covid-19 coronavirus emergency proclamation that Reynolds issued on Friday and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Rather than enhance or increase Covid-19 precautions in Iowa, this proclamation will actually relax existing Covid-19 public measures. Yes, you heard that correctly. In the middle of the worst part of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic to date in the U.S., Reynolds is relaxing restrictions:

Indeed, starting Sunday, which incidentally will be National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, the Reynolds Administration will end the face mask order that it enacted last November. It’s not as if the soon-to-end face mask order was super strict. The order has required Iowans to wear face masks when they are in indoor public spaces and within six feet (or one Denzel because Denzel Washington is about six feet tall) of others. Such a requirement makes sense because the virus can spread from people’s mouths when they talk and sing, especially when they say the “th” sound like, “Thanos has a thick thong.”

Some did a double-take or even a triple-take when they saw that Iowa’s mask requirement will end:

The proclamation will cease the state’s limits on gathering sizes as well. Currently, indoor gathering cannot exceed 15 people and outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 30. However, beginning Sunday, size won’t matter.

Instead, this new “emergency” proclamation included statements such as “I strongly encourage that a gathering organizer or host take reasonable measures to under the circumstances of each gathering to ensure the health of participants and members of the public.” Umm, getting people to follow Covid-19 precautions is not like getting people to not fart. You can “strongly encourage” people to not pass gas. But in the end attempts to prevent the toot may be moot. Similarly, “strongly encouraging” people to take Covid-19 precautions will have about as many teeth as an anteater with dentures.

Is this a case of premature relaxation? It seems that way. According to Courtney Crowder for Des Moines Register, Covid-19 has already killed at least 5,000 Iowans, with nearly 60% of these deaths having occurred during the past three months, as the following tweet from Amee Vanderpool relayed:

The tweet also alluded to the fact that Covid-19 vaccination in Iowa hasn’t been going very well either. The state ranks 46th in the U.S. in how quickly vaccines are being administered, as Nick Coltrain and Tony Leys reported for the Des Moines Register. Ranking 46th may be fine if the U.S. had 937 states. But finishing in the top 50 isn’t much of an accomplishment when there are only 50 states.

Then there’s the more contagious variant of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2), which as Sarah Beckman, Executive Producer for WOI-TV, emphasized, is now spreading in Iowa:

Oh, and Reynolds is lifting the face mask requirements and the gathering restrictions just in time for, chicken drumstick roll please, the Super Bowl:

Isn’t that just super, as in super-spreader events?

President Donald Trump gives Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds a kiss on the cheek following her remarks at … [+] a campaign rally inside of the Knapp Center arena at Drake University on January 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images) Getty Images

All of these relaxations at this stage of the pandemic make about as much sense as wearing underwear constructed out of nails and thumbtacks. If anything, Iowa should be enhancing precautions during the next several weeks, as long as the colder temperatures and drier air may be driving greater transmission of the virus. What is the scientific justification for what Reynolds declared in the emergency declaration? Seems like someone may owe Iowa an explanation.

