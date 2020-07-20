Cowboys Veteran Contemplating Skipping Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence could miss training camp — and maybe even beyond. … [+] (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be without their star pass rusher entering training camp.

DeMarcus Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and 2018, is debating whether or not he will skip training camp due to the upcoming birth of his daughter. His wife is due in October and the current coronavirus pandemic may make it unsafe for Lawrence and his family.

Cowboys training camp is set to begin on July 28.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, talking with my team and trying to figure out as many details as possible before I make a decision and have it set in stone,” Lawrence told ESPN. “Shoot, I love to ride with my brothers and play the game of football. When I have to take that away from myself, it’s hard and I don’t want to make a decision like that. But I also have to make sure I’m taking care of my family. Family is No. 1. After the game of football is done, that’s the only thing I have to depend on, so I’ve got to take care of them.”

Furthermore, he doesn’t want to miss his daughter’s birth after being absent for his son’s birth back in 2014.

“But my No. 1 concern is will I be able to see my family and be there for my daughter’s birth?” Lawrence said. “If I can’t be, we’re really going to have to take some major difficult considerations about this season, because I’m not missing the birth of another child.”

The Cowboys haven’t exactly had the best of offseasons. Dallas was recently unable to complete a long-term contract with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. The failure to get a deal done before the deadline last Wednesday means the 27-year-old will play on a franchise tag — a one-year deal — worth $31.4 million.

The lack of movement regarding a long-term commitment to Prescott means the franchise will face a similar predicament next offseason. It also means that the Cowboys could face an uncertain future at quarterback in 2021 and beyond based upon how the 2020 season transpires.

In other words, it isn’t far-fetched to say the Cowboys didn’t complete a long-term deal with Prescott merely based upon a difference in numbers; one could also argue that Dallas simply doesn’t want to commit franchise quarterback money and years to a player who has yet to lead them past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Although Lawrence did have a very disappointing year in 2019 — he produced just five sacks and 16 quarterback hits after a 2018 season in which he posted 10.5 sacks and 23 QB hits — he remains the team’s most potent pass rusher after the offseason departure of 2019 team sack leader, Robert Quinn.

Lawrence isn’t just teasing the idea of missing training camp; he’s also hinting at the idea of missing the regular season.

This isn’t just a sentiment that’s shared by the Cowboys defensive end. Players throughout the NFL have shared concerns about the league’s lack of preparation regarding the start of training camp during a worldwide virus pandemic. In fact, the league and players have yet to agree on opt-out possibilities.

Star players such as the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson were among the players to express concern about the 2020 NFL season as training camp begins for teams next week.

Wilson faces a similar situation as Lawrence in that his wife is also pregnant entering the upcoming NFL season.

There is still a lot to be sorted out when it comes to the NFL’s handling of player health and family safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic entering the 2020 season.

With that being said, the potential absence of Lawrence would be an absolute dagger to a Cowboys defensive unit that is heavily relying on his presence for the upcoming 2020 season. Dallas’ most proven pass rusher outside of Lawrence is the troubled Aldon Smith, who is making his return to the NFL after a five-year absence.

Lawrence is entering the second year of a five-year, $105 million deal — with $65 million guaranteed — that he inked prior to the start of the 2019 season. If he sits out training camp, he would be forced to repay part of that bonus.

Although the Cowboys have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, expectations remain high for “America’s Team” entering this season. The 77-year-old Jerry Jones is eager for the franchise to win its first Super Bowl since 1995. Considering Dallas hasn’t advanced past the divisional round since that year, the Cowboys are facing more pressure to win than they’ve seen in the past 25 years.

If the Cowboys hope to finally break through the glass ceiling this season, they better hope the NFL’s lack of planning for the health of its players during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t prove to be a hindrance to that objective.

