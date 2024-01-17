Latest Business Guides
Is It Possible To Create An Ethical Mining Business in 2024?

written by Lucy - BQ Magazine Editor January 17, 2024
Is It Possible To Create An Ethical Mining Business in 2024?

The mining sector is one of the biggest sectors on the planet. Huge companies mine for resources every day – be it oil, rare metals, and so on. Therefore, a mining business can yield impressive profits and be an excellent idea for eager entrepreneurs. 

There’s just one problem. 

As a whole, the mining industry comes under more scrutiny than most sectors. It’s seen as unethical and unsustainable, creating more problems than it’s worth. What we’re interested in today is seeing if you can create an ethical mining business in the current landscape. Is it possible – and if so, why is it worth doing?

Tackle The Working Conditions

First and foremost, ethical mining is only possible when people work in reasonable conditions. One of the biggest problems with this industry is that it forces local people to work in some of the worst conditions imaginable. 

If you’re able to create a workplace that limits the risk people are put under, your mining business may take one step toward being more ethical. You must provide excellent safety for employees, you need to offer good wages/benefits, and you should only employ people qualified to work within this sector, rather than hiring cheap labour. 

Think About What & Where You’re Mining

Unethical mining will drain natural resources, harming our planet. It will also mine in specific locations, causing a knock-on effect for the locals. To truly be an ethical mining company, you must think about what you’ll mine and where you’ll mine it. 

Consider the impact your operations will have on nearby areas. If you bring your underground drilling rig to the outskirts of a small village, what will happen to the people? Your operations should never negatively impact the locals. If you cause some disruptions to their life, your business must compensate them. 

Likewise, aim to mine resources that aren’t scarce. Look for abundant things throughout the planet and consider the environmental impact of everything. 

The Benefits Of Starting An Ethical Mining Company

It is possible to make a mining business that follows ethical guidelines and rules. You can mine for resources while limiting the environmental impact and offering wonderful working conditions for all involved. 

Why do this? 

For one, it’s better for the planet. It’s also far better for communities as you can support their local economy or provide good jobs for good people. 

From a business perspective, being an ethical mining company gives you a unique reputation. Companies are more likely to partner with you because they’re looking for an ethical supply chain. You open new windows of opportunity by being an ethical and sustainable business

By all means, mining companies aren’t easy to start – but this could be a clever idea if you’re looking to disrupt this massive industry. More and more organisations are hoping to find ethical, independent, mining companies to partner with, rather than using the main players. There’s certainly a gap in the market, so it’s up to you whether you wish to fill it. Ethical mining can be possible, but there’s a lot to keep in mind.

