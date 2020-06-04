Create Your Own Journey

Marketing Podcast with Laura Gassner Otting

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Washington Post Best Selling Author and Motivational Keynote Speaker, Laura Gassner Otting.

Laura delivers strategic thinking, well-honed wisdom, and perspective generated by decades of navigating change across the start-up, nonprofit, political, as well as philanthropic landscapes. She dares listeners to find their voice, and generate the confidence needed to tackle larger-than-life challenges. She leads them to seek new ways of leading, managing and mentoring others.

Laura’s entrepreneurial edge has been well-honed over a 25-year career that started as a Presidential Appointee in Bill Clinton’s White House, where she helped shape AmeriCorps.

She left a leadership role at the respected nonprofit search firm, Isaacson, Miller, to expand the startup ExecSearches.com. Laura also founded and ran the Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group, which partnered with the full gamut of mission-driven nonprofit executives, from start-up dreamers to scaling social entrepreneurs to global philanthropists.

Laura is the author of Mission-Driven: Moving from Profit to Purpose (2015) and the Washington Post Best Seller Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life (2019).

Questions I ask Laura Gassner Otting:

Do you think there’s a whole lot of people out there reassessing their relationship with their goals and their journey?

What are some ways that people can gain some clarity, especially if all you’re feeling is disruption?

What are you binge-watching right now?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Why the ideas in her latest book, Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life, are so important right now

What to consider when thinking about “the new normal”

Questions to ask yourself instead of accepting “the new normal”

Laura’s favorite space in the entrepreneurship journey

More about Laura Gassner Otting:

