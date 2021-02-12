Customer Service When It’s Raining

The customer service you provide when it’s raining should be at least as good as the customer service you provide when it’s sunny.

I mean “raining” both metaphorically and literally: The full measure of a customer service culture—that I use on the job as a customer service turnaround expert and consultant–is the extent to which it provides a superior experience not only when the sun is shining, volume is moderate, and nobody has called in sick but also when there’s a hurricane (or other stressors) on the horizon, volume is close to capacity, and staffing is facing challenges as well. (A resource for readers: For a free, printable copy of the Solomon Service Culture Matrix, email me at micah@micahsolomon.com and I’ll hook you up.)

When your customer service culture is well conceived and consistently implemented, an atmosphere settles in where service is a way of life, where it’s the standard position, where it’s something that is continually lived, pursued, and refined. In such a culture, employees can perform the practical magic that doesn’t happen in lesser, internally conflicted, organizations. In such a culture, employees can always be found taking the initiative to care for their customers, and they’re known for how fair they are in their dealings with vendors and other stakeholders in every type of circumstance. Customers and other stakeholders learn over time that the company has their interests at heart regardless of whether skies are fair, threatening, or raining down buckets.

Unfortunately, many organizations differ dramatically in the treatment they offer in stressed vs. unstressed scenarios. And it’s here that cynicism can grow quickly: when customers and employees see you inconsistently deliver on your principles. (Just as bad, if a first-timer happens to catch your company on a bad [stressed] day, their only experience with you may be negative. In other words, they’ll experience a defect rate of 100 percent!)

In a poorly conceived and inconsistent customer service culture, things will be askew in some or all of the following ways:

• The company will only intermittently uphold its commitment to providing good service (generally only doing so when times are low-volume/low stress/nobody’s called in sick/the customer in question is a VIP, and so forth) rather than being a company that always does its very best for customers.

• The company will, at least some of the time, fail to support the people serving its customers—it will fail to empower employees, fail to give them creative leeway in how they go about their duties, and maybe even flat-out mistreat them.

• The company will, at least when times are tight, beat up vendors in brutal negotiations, as well as openly devalue, even mock, their contributions.

You can get a hint of these out-of-whack scenarios when you see companies whose consumer reviews (such as on Yelp) and internal reviews (such as on Glassdoor) diverge wildly, with employees and customers having such disparate impressions that it seems as if they are describing entirely different companies. In a sense, they are.

