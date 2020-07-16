4 Ways to Cut Down Costs For New Hires

Getting ready to hire a new team member is an exciting step to take for your small business. Not only does this monumental moment signify that your team is expanding, but it also likely indicates that your business is booming.

However, the hiring process can be a drawn-out and costly process if you’re not cautious.

Luckily, there are some simple strategies you can use to cut down the cost of your hiring process and in turn, save time and money.

1. Spend more time refining your listing

Your job advertisement is the first impression potential new hires will get of your organization, therefore, it’s one of the most important details to focus on during the hiring process.

In order to define your pool of applicants and make it easier to find the best person for the job, you’ll want to create an exemplary listing.

What makes a great job listing, you ask?

Accurate job description

To avoid any confusion or mixed messages, you want applicants to know exactly what they’re signing up for when they apply, or potentially secure the position.

Within your listing, include a job description that outlines the types of responsibilities the position requires, as well as an idea of what a typical day may look like for them if they get the job.

Make sure this section is detailed and realistic, but be sure to spice it up by infusing your company culture throughout the copy.

Ultimately, you want to recruit candidates who are passionate about your organization, so give them something to get excited about!

Positive perks

The modern job search is all about comparing perks — from generous health benefits and unlimited paid time off to company vacations, your potential applicants likely have a lot on their list of “nice-to-haves.”

To ensure your organization stands out amongst the competition, make sure that you’re advertising exactly what you have to offer.

Required experience

If you want to cut hiring costs, you’ll want to do everything you can to increase efficiency.

Therefore, you don’t want to waste time interviewing candidates who don’t have the necessary skills or experience to get the job done.

By including these important elements, you’ll be more likely to find individuals who have the expertise you need or the drive that inspires.

2. Start with phone screenings

As we mentioned, minimizing hiring costs is all about improving efficiency where you can, and one of the best ways to do this is by conducting phone screenings before you do any in-person or video interviews.

This can be done by your remote HR team or the hiring manager for the department.

By getting some basic questions answered you can make sure that the candidate your speaking with makes the cut and is suitable for the next round of interviews.

Plus, this is far less disruptive to other team members and daily operations in general.

3. Opt for panel in-person interviews

You’ll likely want to have a hiring manager do an interview with the candidate solo, but if your team does a lot of collaboration or is a tight-knit group, you may also want them to have a chance to evaluate applicants as well.

Instead of having these individuals go in on their own, opt for panel interviews to save time.

What’s more, this style helps ensure the candidate doesn’t feel worn out after a long day of answering questions.

4. Verify new hires with background checks

Background checks are pretty standard in the HR industry, and for good reason.

Not only does running a free online criminal background check help hiring managers avoid hiring potentially problematic or unsafe individuals, but it also allows you to verify that an applicant really does have the job experience and education that they claim they do.

Being sure about your new hire will save you headaches and turnover in the long run.

Wrapping up

The hiring process can be a time-consuming and costly process if you’re not careful.

But by paying attention to ways you can improve efficiency and identifying strategies to hire the best of the best candidates, you can minimize these pain points.

Use these tips as your guide and your team will be stacked and stellar in no time!