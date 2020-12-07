Breaking
Home Business CVS Hiring Spree To Vaccinate Americans Includes Plea To ‘Help End The Pandemic’
Business

CVS Hiring Spree To Vaccinate Americans Includes Plea To ‘Help End The Pandemic’

written by Forbes December 7, 2020
CVS Hiring Spree To Vaccinate Americans Includes Plea To ‘Help End The Pandemic’

CVS Health has broadened its search for healthcare workers to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19 with a plea to customers to help find thousands of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to administer millions of vaccinations.

“We are urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to help administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies,” CVS said in a Sunday afternoon e-mail to customers.

The plea to customers to find employees is unusual but these are not normal times. CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid are among the drugstore chains and grocers joining hospitals and other healthcare facilities to administer millions of Covid-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks and months. Retailers including CVS and Walgreens have already told customers they plan to have Covid-19 vaccines once they are available.

Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are expected to win emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, perhaps as early as this week. CVS and Walgreens are already gearing up to begin vaccinating more than three million nursing home residents soon after the FDA issues its emergency use authorizations.

CVS Health Larry Merlo said last week during the 2020 Forbes Healthcare Summit that drugstores are ready to go with cold storage capacity and related abilities for the vaccines and is prepared to begin vaccinating long-term care residents within 48 hours after the FDA’s emergency authorization is issued.

MORE FOR YOU

In October, CVS said it will hire 15,000 full and part-time workers with the company already vaccinating Americans during seasonal influenza season. CVS, which has 300,000 U.S. employees across its operations that include 10,000 drugstores and the Aetna health insurance unit, has said the 15,000 hires it is making during the fourth quarter of this year are a mix of new and existing openings with more than 10,000 of the new roles for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS pharmacies.

The e-mail to CVS customers indicates the hiring effort is urgent.

“We’re committed to administering millions of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021,” the e-mail to customers said. “To do that, we need thousands of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians and more from across the United States.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP And Chainlink Are All Beating...

Ask Larry: Will We Be In Our 90s...

Space Marketing: Explore The Past, Present, And Future

A Foodie Gift Guide That You Can Feel...

8 Rapidly Growing Small- And Mid-Cap Companies Trading...

The Impassioned Debate: Self-Driving Cars Parking Head-In Versus...

Good Grief! How To Manage Money Through The...

How The Global Pandemic Became An Inflection Point...

6 Ways To Manage Business Growth

Amazon Web Service Explains Its Major Outage…And Other...

6 Ways To Reevaluate Your Business Plan This...

Don’t Blame The Bot, Blame The Brand

Madden 21 Next-Gen Player Movement: Is It An...

Mr. Market Won’t Let The Grinch-Like Economy Steal...

A ‘Bizarre’ Trillion-Dollar Asteroid Worth More Than Our...

Same Ransomware That Hit K-Mart Disrupts Mass Transit...

Go Chromebook? After Ransomware Attack, ‘Do Not Use’...

Kubernetes: What You Need To Know

Best Auto Dialer Software

Will ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Outsell ‘Call Of Duty Cold...

Leave a Comment