CVS Hiring Spree To Vaccinate Americans Includes Plea To ‘Help End The Pandemic’

A man wearing masks walks past a CVS Pharmacy on August 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi … [+] Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Getty Images

CVS Health has broadened its search for healthcare workers to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19 with a plea to customers to help find thousands of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to administer millions of vaccinations.

“We are urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to help administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies,” CVS said in a Sunday afternoon e-mail to customers.

The plea to customers to find employees is unusual but these are not normal times. CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid are among the drugstore chains and grocers joining hospitals and other healthcare facilities to administer millions of Covid-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks and months. Retailers including CVS and Walgreens have already told customers they plan to have Covid-19 vaccines once they are available.

Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are expected to win emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, perhaps as early as this week. CVS and Walgreens are already gearing up to begin vaccinating more than three million nursing home residents soon after the FDA issues its emergency use authorizations.

CVS Health Larry Merlo said last week during the 2020 Forbes Healthcare Summit that drugstores are ready to go with cold storage capacity and related abilities for the vaccines and is prepared to begin vaccinating long-term care residents within 48 hours after the FDA’s emergency authorization is issued.

In October, CVS said it will hire 15,000 full and part-time workers with the company already vaccinating Americans during seasonal influenza season. CVS, which has 300,000 U.S. employees across its operations that include 10,000 drugstores and the Aetna health insurance unit, has said the 15,000 hires it is making during the fourth quarter of this year are a mix of new and existing openings with more than 10,000 of the new roles for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS pharmacies.

The e-mail to CVS customers indicates the hiring effort is urgent.

“We’re committed to administering millions of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021,” the e-mail to customers said. “To do that, we need thousands of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians and more from across the United States.”

