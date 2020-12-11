‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Is An Utter Mess On Console But Somehow I Love It Anyway

PC versus Series X (performance mode, HDR on) CDPR

After (checks watch) seven years of anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived, and I can already tell I made a grave mistake.

I’m playing the game on console, trying to get some use out of my Xbox Series X, which has mostly been a Valhalla machine since I got it. I could have chosen PC, but I am down the rabbit hole now, and yes, even the most powerful console on earth is…not running the game very well at all.

The problems with Cyberpunk 2077 running on consoles have been well-documented at this point. It’s extremely poor on PS4, Xbox One and even PS4 Pro. Xbox One X is when you start to see some improvements, and it’s that version of the game I’m running on my Series X, because a true “next gen” version of the game is not out until 2077.

While performance is okay on my Series X using the game’s performance mode, the visuals have taken a sharp hit and the game simply looks…bad. It’s a bad looking game most of the time, occasionally veering into flat out awful, as seen in my screenshot above, set across from PC, where clearly, the game was meant to be played. Other times, it’s fine.

I will say I have been lucky in that I have just been dealing with bad lighting and washed out textures rather than actual bugs and crashes. I have so far avoided any hard crashes. Occasionally the game hitches up for about 5-8 seconds like it’s going to crash, but so far it’s made it through every time. I have yet to run into any quest progression bugs or some of the goofier graphical glitches I’ve seen making the rounds online, short of maybe just a random pedestrian clipping through something they shouldn’t, but it hasn’t been that bad. Overall though, it’s just a massively subpar release on console, even the best one, and I wish I had picked PC from the start, and I may just have to do a second playthrough over there later.

And yet, despite all this, I fundamentally have been enjoying Cyberpunk 2077. I kind of love it, in fact.

I understand the reviews now. How can you complain about non-stop bugs and problems and still have a game that ends up with a 91 Metascore? Well, because the game itself is…really quite good. Good enough to make you forget about all that during most of your sessions.

We’ll start with V, who I love. I was always skeptical of the decision to make a first person RPG with no third person option, meaning you never see your character. Not in dialogue, not in combat. In Cyberpunk, only when you look in the mirror, ride a motorcycle or use photo mode will you see yourself.

And yet I get it now. The cybernetic tech of this world plays a massive role in the story, and those plot elements are best conveyed in first person as your system gets upgraded or more often, damaged or shut down. I don’t think this would work nearly as well in third person. It also helps that V (my V is female) has great voicework and is talking constantly in quests, a far cry from your usual mute first person Bethesda protagonist in similar games. She feels like a real character. Or really, she feels like a true extension of me, which is something FPS games rarely actually achieve, despite all their claims about “immersion.” Cyberpunk is…actually immersive in that way.

I was sour on combat at first, as jumping from Destiny 2 straight into Cyberpunk is like going from a hot tub to an ice lake. But over time, upgrading my skills and getting better, more accurate weapons, I have found the combat to be just fine for the genre, and I also think it does driving decently well too.

The world is rich and vast. “Dense” is probably the most appropriate word, as nothing looks copy pasted. It is not…beautiful, as I said, due to the graphical problems on consoles, but it is engaging and a place I want to spend time. I’m enjoying running around doing odd jobs in between main missions, finding street gangs in tiny hideouts and clearing them out so the cops pay me, which is kind of a hilarious reversal from how these things usually go.

The storytelling here is quite good. There’s already been one moment that was massively gut-wrenching, and then when Keanu Reeves shows up in a role I won’t get into, the core of the game becomes clear and he’s doing a hell of a job selling this main narrative between his acting and V’s voicework in reply.

Cyberpunk is an engaging, fantastic game if you can ignore its glaring technical problems. Problems that are so glaring on console that it’s nearly impossible to do that as often as you like. This does feel like an annoying cash grab by CDPR to some extent, and it’s easy to see how the “correct” way to do this would have been to have Cyberpunk come out on PC now, next-gen next year when it’s ready, and not to even bother with last-gen hardware which is essentially like you’re selling a broken product. I get that dev time on this was long, but this “compromise” release after a series of delays still was not the answer, and now all console players’ first-time playthrough, if they pick it up now, will be much, much worse than it could have been otherwise.

Again, I can’t wait to play more. I love the world and characters and systems a ton, and I’m willing to push past a lot of this other stuff to get to it. But yes, it needs to be said that CDPR massively screwed up here, and they should not be let off the hook for that.

