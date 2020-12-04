Daily Dividend Report: Nucor, Verizon Communications, Applied Materials, American Tower, Ecolab

The board of directors of Nucor increased the regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor’s common stock to $0.405 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020 and is Nucor’s 191st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 48 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973. Over the past ten years, Nucor has returned approximately $6 billion in capital to its stockholders in the form of base dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021. Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $7.6 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Applied Materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 25, 2021.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.21 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2021 to such stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Ecolab declared a 2% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.48 per common share, to be paid January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $1.92 per share in 2021 and represents Ecolab’s 29th consecutive annual dividend rate increase. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.

