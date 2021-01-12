‘DC Universe Online’ Players Have Created Over 69M Characters And Played Over 700M Hours, 10-Year Anniversary Kicks Off

DC Universe Online 10-Year Anniversary Dimensional Ink Games

DC Universe Online has reached its 10-year milestone. That’s a huge accomplishment in the MMO space because not only are the servers still alive and kicking, but it’s also continuing to get new content regularly for all of its monthly players.

To help celebrate the achievement, Dimensional Ink Games revealed the game has seen over 27 million unique individual players in all those years, with over 69 million characters created, and over 700 million hours played. That’s a lot of time.

The main draw though for new players during the 10-year anniversary event is over $50 in gifts from the developers including a new gear suit, combat pet, fireworks trinket, 10th anniversary emblems, and a free character advance to CR290.

If you’re a paid subscriber to the “Member” program with Daybreak Games for DCUO you’ll also get even more goodies in a Member Appreciation Box called the Anti-Matter Neon Chroma Pack:

Enhanced Shim’Tar Regalia style

Nth Metal totaling 220,000 Artifact XP

1 Artifact Cache (your choice of Artifact)

1 set of Artifact Catalysts

1 Nth Metal Detector

4 Seals of Preservation

“I’m thrilled to be part of the team and celebrate this incredible milestone for DC Universe Online,” said Jack Emmert, recently new CEO of Dimensional Ink in a prepared statement. “After reading DC comic books for 45 years, it’s a dream come true to be able to play in DC’s rich multiverse. I can’t wait to see what the next ten years will bring!”

MORE FOR YOU

You can find details on reward redemption here. For in-game events to celebrate the milestone, there’s the Attack of the Anti-Monitor 10th Anniversary Event with an updated Metropolis zone.

One of the main draws of DC Universe Online is the excellent character creator. You can truly make the superhero (or super villain) of your dreams and fight against and alongside some of the most iconic heroes and bad guys in comic history. It’s a great dose of wish fulfillment and the 2019 Switch port is excellent.

For more details on playing DC Universe Online on Switch, PC, PS5, or Xbox One, check out the official website.

Source