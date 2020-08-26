Debt Collection In The Face Of A Covid-19-Fueled Recession

Rich Greene is the VP of Technology for TRUSTID, a Neustar company, with over 20 years of experience in telecommunications tech.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought widespread uncertainty, confusion and hardship for many industries. Shelter-in-place orders and fear of contracting the virus have shifted both corporate and consumer behaviors, and business closures and job losses have generated significant financial insecurity.

As the uncertainty continues into the second half of the year, businesses and consumers are bracing for an economic recession. Though no one can predict with any precision the severity or duration of the recession, financial institutions and collections organizations should take steps now to review the completeness and accuracy of their consumer data to better understand how prepared the firm would be for what may come.

Conventional Collections In Unprecedented Times

As the economic situation worsens and consumers’ financial hardship deepens, more individuals will miss payments on their credit cards, mortgages and other lending products. Some banks have begun to recognize this danger and are preparing for a surge in defaults. While some defaults will be inevitable, institutions can help mitigate the situation by reaching out promptly to financially troubled customers and adjusting their payment terms.

Organizations that are slow to make contact as a customer’s debt lapses into delinquency are at the greatest risk of receiving partial payment or none at all. However, the effectiveness of debt recovery efforts is hampered by the fact that collection teams (both first- and third-party) rely on out-of-date customer databases and traditional skip tracing tactics to support customer outreach. As a result, the contact information (phone numbers, email, physical addresses) on file for customers may no longer be valid or is rarely used. A one-size-fits-all approach to contacting customers means that individuals are often contacted at nonideal times or using channels they are unlikely to respond to.

The State Of Consumer Identity Management

Financial institutions or collectors with the most current customer information have the best chance of recovery, but ensuring data accuracy is a significant challenge in its own right. Consumer data sources have historically emphasized quantity over quality, leaving 60% of a typical customer’s dataset incorrect after only two years. Research from our company shows that if a customer database is continuously updated with fresh data, 5%-15% of the records will change in any given month.

Outdated customer data not only hampers debt recovery efforts; it also degrades a firm’s ability to personalize and enhance the customer experience in ways that can help preempt a state of delinquency to begin with.

Evolving consumer privacy safeguards and regulations compound the recovery challenge by adding a layer of compliance and financial risk for collectors. In addition to existing Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) regulations, which require the consent of called parties, proposed rule changes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will limit the number of times a collector can reach out to debtors within a seven-day period. The TCPA also strictly regulates calls to incorrect numbers, leading to potential liability for collectors with outdated data.

To speed outreach, decrease the risk of regulatory noncompliance and increase the likelihood of debt recovery, continuous consumer data updates must become a high-priority aspect of business processes for collection professionals. Consumer identity management vendors can help ensure that the customer information is consolidated, complete and dynamically updated.

Really effective collection professionals go beyond managing customer data for completeness and accuracy. Best practices observed from productive collections departments seek insights into the phone behaviors of the consumers to understand “how” and “when” to reach out.

Understanding Consumer Behavior To Drive Improved Debt Collection

A CRM database on its own is blind to consumer phone behavior. For example, consumer records often include multiple phone numbers, many of which may be of no use (e.g., a previous employer, a dormant landline, an old mobile number). There may be only one number the customer will answer and limited windows of time in which the individual typically answers the phone.

Phone behavior intelligence — knowing the best phone number to use and understanding the time of day and day of the week when the individual is most likely to answer — is critical to increasing the call answer rate. And complete consumer contact insights also pave the way for a more positive customer relationship, with less friction and frustration for all parties involved.

When customers are contacted fewer times via their preferred channel of communication at the time they are most likely to engage, the promise-to-pay rate increases. Not only banks, but also third-party collectors are beginning to understand the value of the “consumer experience” in the collections process and how it can lead to a mutually beneficial outcome.

Improving Outreach

In this economic climate, as financial institutions prepare to face a flood of loan delinquencies and defaults, quality contact intelligence is more important than ever. Moving beyond a limited view of typically subpar data sources and establishing an accurate and inclusive view of customer information and behavior now will improve outreach to customers, no matter what the future holds.

