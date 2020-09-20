‘Decoding Porygon’: Steps And Rewards For Porygon Community Day Special Research In ‘Pokémon GO’

Breaking
September 20, 2020
At an easy $0.99, I usually just go ahead and buy the Community Day Special Research. I waste $0.99 on all sorts of things, after all, and this one at least gives me a little bit of structure for feeling like I’ve accomplished something on a weekend day of playing Pokémon GO. But for those that want a little more information first, some information helps. Inside of the game, you won’t know what you’re getting until Porygon Community Day kicks off at 11:00 AM local time. But that happened long ago on New Zealand and other parts of the world, and so we’ve got some advanced info for people here in the US.

Here are the steps and rewards, with credit going to reddit user TornadoJ88 on the Silph Road subreddit.

Step 1:

  • Powerup Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pokéballs
  • Catch 15 Porygon: 20 Porygon Candies
  • 5 nice throws: Porygon encounter
  • Step Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 incense, Porygon encounter

Step 2:

  • Catch 15 Porygon: 1 upgrade
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: Porygon-2 ecnounter
  • Evolve 3 Porygon: 20 Porygon candies

Step rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 incense, 1 Poffin

Step 3:

  • 3 Great Curveballs: 20 Porygon candies
  • Evolve a Porygon-2 5 Golden razzberries
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Step Rewards: 2000 stardust, 1 incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4

  • auto-complete: 5000 stardust
  • auto-complete: 4000 XP
  • auto-complete: 5 Silver pineapples

Step Rewards: 2000 stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Porygon-Z encounter

The interesting thing about this Community Day is that you need upgrades and Sinnoh Stones to evolve Porygon, and so there’s a bit of a disconnect here. The limited research only awards one upgrade, but you need 3 to complete Step 2. Niantic makes up for this with a separate timed research that does not require a ticket and goes live alongside Community Day, so you should be covered on that.

Other than that minor twist, a pretty standard research that you should be able to get done in half an hour or so of concerted playing, and which you should have no trouble completing in the six hours for which we have Community Day. Happy hunting, and many shinies upon you.

