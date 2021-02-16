Deconstructing The Language Barrier For Foreign Residents And Workers In Japan

By Michael Kure, SAP Customer Marketing

Over New Year’s weekend in the United States, one streaming channel featured a marathon of classic episodes from an award winning 1960s television series. In that show’s intro, when the deep, resounding voice of host Rod Serling intones, “There’s a sign post up ahead,” you know that sign spells “The Twilight Zone.”

But what if that sign were written in a language you didn’t understand? Imagine how frustrating that would be, especially if you were a stranger in an unfamiliar land seeking information. Like in Japan, for instance.

A proactive stance for inclusive employee communications

Even in today’s highly digitalized work environment, analog bulletins and posters are still used as an important form of employee communication. You can find such signage in the offices of Accenture Japan, a leading global professional services company, where analog bulletins are used for many purposes.

Most, however, are written in only Japanese and English – even though Accenture Japan’s employees come from diverse international backgrounds and speak various languages as their mother tongue.

While the majority of its workforce can in fact read Japanese and English, Accenture Japan nevertheless saw the need to take on a proactive stance for more inclusive employee communications by completely tearing down any language barrier.

But there were obstacles.

Breaking through the language barrier with help from employees

A major logistical impediment is that the area of a bulletin board/poster has limited physical space – making it impossible to include all but a small handful of the different languages spoken in the office.

Nevertheless, Accenture Japan approached this as a challenge that could be overcome. How exciting would it be to break through the physical limitations of 2-dimensional space by using the most advanced technology at their disposal?

To accomplish this, Accenture Japan turned to its foreign and domestic staff – to listen and learn.

Better communication via virtual space

Consulting with its non-native and local employees, Accenture Japan held design brainstorming sessions to best address how the company could help non-Japanese speaking staff receive and consume information from local analog media in the same way as native speakers.

They determined that to break through the restrictions of physical space, they had to utilize the technology of virtual space to ultimately be inclusive of all languages.

But then, something else happened. During the course of this internal review – bing! – Accenture Japan experienced an epiphany.

The company realized a major external opportunity that could help a growing foreign base – beyond its own employees – easily access information while helping local businesses large and small extend its reach to an untapped domestic market.

Helping local businesses reach a new customer base

Some background trivia: Japan is experiencing a record rise of foreign workers, now approaching two million, needed to fill openings left by an aging and diminishing workforce. The country is also anticipating a tsunami of foreign visitors coming to see the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Summer Games, delayed from last year due to the dangers of COVID-19.

For local businesses and vendors that use analog signage and neighborhood bulletin boards for external promotions and such, there is now the need for speed to reach non-Japanese speaking residents and visitors. But these businesses currently lack the means or resources to do so.

Not your run-of-the mill translation app

Based on employee feedback, Accenture Japan opted to build a proof of concept (PoC) as an iOS application using SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services and SDK for iOS.

The PoC developed was an end-user friendly mobile app that displayed information in Augmented Reality (AR). When a user’s iOS mobile device camera is pointed at a poster, for instance, detailed information posted by the publisher or business is automatically translated to the user’s native language (set as a default) and displayed as an AR object within the mobile app. What’s more, the app enables the user to:

Select from more than 100 different languages as their auto-default

See links displayed to web pages and for social media use

Receive push notifications if desired

Trigger 1-click ordering

Browse/order history info

Enhancing the end-user experience with augmented reality

Going far beyond merely translating Japanese text, the app offers a more robust end-user experience. The user can literally augment reality by just scanning the ads or signboards, and then check for any promotional info in the translated text. If desired, the user can seamlessly purchase the item in the augmented space on their device.

And, for the business user, through SAP HANA, the app helps them view, analyze, and predict the end user’s activity (as in when, where, and who accessed the poster or ad) in real-time and enables the design enhancement of future notices and advertisements.

As for the future state of this app, Accenture Japan’s plans call for translating all languages – not just Japanese and English – thereby eliminating language barriers from within any country.

This is not the stuff of science fiction. This is real. Truly a win-win situation for non-native speakers and local businesses in Japan today, and in the near future, for the world.

To learn more about how Accenture Japan worked to overcome this challenge, see their SAP Innovation Awards pitch deck.

