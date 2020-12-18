Delays In Passing The Stimulus Bill Hurt Small Businesses

Congressional leaders are signaling that they are nearing agreement on a $900 billion stimulus package that would include another round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP2), probably a second wave of $600 (possibly $700) stimulus checks, rent assistance, and other measures.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during a … [+] news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Negotiations come during a time of paradox. On one hand, we have the hope that two vaccines will be able to protect the health of Americans, starting with healthcare professionals and the elderly, who are the most vulnerable. On the other hand, small businesses are struggling mightily and disproportionately. The travails of the restaurant industry are well documented. The tourism industry has suffered as well. With Broadway shut down and travel restrictions in place, New York City’s hotel occupancy rate has plummeted from the best ever in 2019 to the worst in memory in 2020. According to hotel-online.com, Tampa/St. Pete, Florida (47.6%) saw the highest occupancy level among the Top 25 Markets for the week of Dec. 12, while the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, at 22.8%, had the lowest occupancy level.

The coronavirus has also hastened the demise of brick-and-mortar retail. Foot traffic at malls dropped dramatically on Black Friday as Americans heeded “stay home” advisories and have increasingly opted to make purchases online because of the pandemic. Mom-and-pop retail shops, which may not be as proficient in servicing online orders, cannot compete with Amazon, Wal-Mart and other retailers that make online shopping convenient.

The economy needs an injection, with a stimulus bill playing the role of a metaphorical vaccine. Businesses continue to close in New York City and other places that have been hard hit by the virus. This week, restaurant workers rallied to demand their jobs back. The problem is that New York restricts indoor dining at the same time when it is getting too cold to eat outside. Meanwhile, with tourism down and former commuters working from home, small businesses that relied upon tourists and office workers for their revenues are now suffering.

In New Jersey, more than 3-in-10 businesses have shuttered and are unlikely to ever reopen again. The new Biz2Credit Small Business Revenue Index study released earlier this month found that small business owners are in a worse financial position now than they were at the start of the pandemic and that many of them have been cash flow negative for months. This is unsustainable, and without help from the government, thousands more businesses will shutter at the end of this year.

Consumers, who have long kept the economy afloat, may not be able to spend us back into prosperity. Less than a year ago, we were at full employment. Now, millions of people have joined the ranks of the unemployed. Last week, jobless claims jumped with 853,000 people filing for new benefits, according to the Labor Department. Lines at many food pantries have more than tripled, and a new report this week estimated that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since this summer.

Just what might be in the bill?

The anticipated stimulus package is expected to include a new round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, even though it recently has been criticized for giving money to corporations such as Shake Shack, the Los Angeles Lakers, Tom Brady’s TB12 health company, and Lakewood Church, which reportedly took $4.4 million in stimulus money intended for religious organizations. (Lakewood’s pastor, Joel Osteen’s net worth has been reported to be between $40 and $100 million.)

Leaders of both parties are trying to keep the bill’s total price tag under $1 trillion to maintain Republican support. Democrats and Republicans cannot seem to agree on funding for state and local governments. Lawmakers have discussed allocating $90 billion in funding for FEMA that would then be funneled to states and cities. Democratic leaders are pushing for it, but Republicans are reluctant to go along.

CNN reported on Friday that Senate Majority Whip John Thune said the challenge for Republicans is “figuring out this sort of FEMA fund.”

“How that gets distributed and putting guardrails in there to make sure that it’s not just a slush fund for state and local governments which would create a lot of problems on our side,” Thune said.

Partisan bickering has arisen over cutting the length of unemployment benefits by one month and whether to include $600 or $700 stimulus checks to individuals (favored by President Trump). Some Republicans believe that extending unemployment benefits and providing stimulus checks results in a “double benefit.” Congressional leaders have also been unable to reach an agreement on coronavirus-related liability protections for corporations.

Leaders in Washington need to get the deal done. There seems to be little disagreement on that. The sticking point is the price tag of the overall package and some of the initiatives that the money will fund.

