Breaking
Home General ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Gets A New Trailer And Vague Release Date
General

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Gets A New Trailer And Vague Release Date

written by Forbes February 14, 2021
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Gets A New Trailer And Vague Release Date

Demon Slayer is now a global phenomenon after its arrival in the west on Netflix, and back in Japan the movie continues to break box office records left and right.

But now we have gotten a glimpse at what happens after the events of the movie when season 2 of Demon Slayer actually arrives. It’s just got a new, short trailer previewing what it’s calling The Entertainment District Arc:

We only have a loose release date for Demon Slayer season 2 right now, which is some time in 2021. And if they’re saying 2021, that likely means late 2021. Demon Slayer season 1 originally debuted in fall 2019, so we could be seeing about a two year gap between seasons. So needless to say, fans are excited to even hear the news that it’s arriving this year.

This new season looks like it will be a departure from season 1, which mostly took place out in the wild and in wooded areas with only a few stops inside large cities. Now, this main arc may take place entirely in a city from the looks of it.

We get a few glimpses of characters in the trailer but it’s hard to know what to make of them yet. I’ve also not seen the movie yet as it doesn’t have a release over here so far, so I’m not sure how that tale ended and if this may be directly connected to that. This woman certainly looks uh, not very friendly and quite demon-like:

MORE FOR YOU

It’s hard to understate just how massive Demon Slayer is in Japan especially, as it broke the all-time box office record by 6 billion yen, which was previously held for 19 years by Spirited Away, one of the most beloved animated films in history. Below that? Titanic and Frozen. So yeah, this is a big deal.

We don’t know too much else about Demon Slayer season 2 yet, but if teasers are starting, more substantial previews will follow, so stay tuned for those.

Follow me on TwitterYouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Why 2021 Will Be The Year Of Adaptive...

Congressmen Propose 30 Percent Income Tax Credit For...

Is The Consumer Getting Nervous?

3 Small Cap Stocks With Healthy Price Action

Buy, Sell Or Hold: What You Should And...

A Hacker Almost Poisons A Florida City’s Drinking...

‘Doge Is Underestimated’—Elon Musk’s ‘Fav’ Bitcoin Rival Dogecoin...

GameStop, Reddit And Robinhood – Ten Financial Fault...

‘Blood Moon’ 2021: How, When And Where To...

Markets Are Bubbly – The Economy, Not So...

Virtual And Digital Trends Companies Should Leverage

You Are Not Screwed, And You Are Not...

Verbit Vies With Nuance Communications In $30B Transcription...

Wix Review

Is Climate Change A Ticking Time-Bomb For Great...

Bitcoin, Tesla And Gamestop – The Democratisation Of...

Weekend Favs February 13

Needed: People To Put The Intelligence In Artificial...

Say It With A Supernova: Fly Through A...

Protect Yourself. Live Outside The Bubble

Leave a Comment