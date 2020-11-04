Denmark, Fearing New Vaccine-Threatening Coronavirus Strain, Orders Cull Of 17 Million Minks

Topline

Denmark’s prime minister has ordered the culling of up to 17 million mink, the country’s entire herd, amid fears the animals will transmit a dangerous new coronavirus strain back to humans that could threaten the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in development.

Denmark has ordered the cull of its entire mink herd to prevent the spread of a dangerous new … [+] coronavirus strain. Viktor Drachev/TASS

Key Facts

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen described the threat from the mutated virus—which she says has already been found in 12 people in the country’s north—as “very, very serious” with potentially “devastating consequences worldwide.” Minks are particularly susceptible to coronavirus, a situation worsened in farms where they are kept in large numbers in close proximity, increasing the chances of disease spreading. When infected, it is possible that minks may transmit the virus back to humans, something that is evidently happening to an alarming degree in Denmark, with health minister Magnus Heunicke saying that there are hundreds of mink-related Covid-19 cases in the north, where many of the country’s mink farms are located. The strain that has officials so worried appears to be less sensitive to antibodies, which could make any future vaccine, including those in development now, less effective. Having failed to contain earlier outbreaks with smaller culls, the government is keen to move quickly and decisively to contain the risk, with national police chief Thorkild Fogde saying the cull “should happen as soon as possible.”

Big Number

$785 million. Denmark is one of the world’s largest producers of fur and this is how much the cull will reportedly cost the government.

Key Background

Minks appear to be particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, with outbreaks tearing through herds around the world which, in some cases, make the move back into human populations. This kind of disease transmission can be quite dangerous — and it’s how Covid-19 initially moved into humans — because when pathogens cross the species barrier they can present something novel, and challenging, to the immune system, which may struggle to adapt to the new threat.

Further Reading

Why Are So Many Minks Dying Of Covid-19? (Forbes)

Denmark to cull entire mink herd amid mutation fears for coronavirus vaccine (Reuters)

Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks over COVID fears (ABC)

Full coverage and live updates on the Coronavirus

Source