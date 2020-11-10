Breaking
Denmark Moves To Ban Mink Farming Until 2021, Cull Millions Of Animals To Stop Covid-19 Transmission
Denmark Moves To Ban Mink Farming Until 2021, Cull Millions Of Animals To Stop Covid-19 Transmission

November 10, 2020
Topline

The Danish government proposed legislation in Parliament that would ban mink farming until December 2021 and allow about 15 million minks to be killed, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, days after the World Health Organization opened an investigation into mink farming worldwide because of concerns that the animals could infect humans with a new coronavirus strain.

Key Facts

When opponents noted that the government began killing minks without waiting for the law to pass or establishing a plan to compensate mink farmers and staff, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed regret and reiterated that the new legislation must pass before more minks can be culled. 

The government does not have the legal authority to kill healthy animals without the new law which will need to be approved by a majority of lawmakers.

Key Background

The government ordered the country’s entire herd of minks to be culled on November 4 after the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s public health and infectious disease agency, found the new strain was on five farms and infected 12 people in the north and appears to be less sensitive to antibodies compared to other strains of the virus. Frederiksen said this mutation poses a serious risk that could have “devastating consequences worldwide.” Kare Molbak, the head of the State Serum Institute, on November 4 cautioned the new strain could compromise the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccinations. Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical coronavirus lead, told reporters the organization is investigating biosecurity of mink farms worldwide in hopes of preventing animals from infecting humans, Reuters reported November 5.

Big Number

214. That is the number of Danes who have contracted coronavirus from minks since June, according to a November 5 update from the State Serum Institute. Just 12 have had the mutation that led the government to take action. 

Source

