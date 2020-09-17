Denon’s Launches Its First Soundbar With Google Chromecast Built In

The new Denon DHT-S416 is the company’s first soundbar to include Google Chromecast built in. it’s … [+] wall mountable and comes with a separate wireless subwoofer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Soundbars are enjoying something of a popularity boom at the moment. Consumers love their compact and slimline profile and many people prefer to have one than all the trailing cables and multiple speakers of a full-blown home cinema setup. For most people, a soundbar offers a big upgrade from the weak and reedy sound that many flat-screen TV speakers can manage.

Denon has announced that it is extending its range of soundbars with the company’s first model to include Google Chromecast built in. The Denon DHT-S416 joins an extensive range of Denon soundbars that are specifically designed for people who don’t want to go the whole hog with a full 5.1 home theater setup.

With Chromecast built in the soundbar can stream Hi-Res audio over Wi-Fi from music services including Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music HD. Voice control is also included with support for Google Assistant. The DHT-S416 can even be grouped with other Chromecast-enabled speakers to create a wireless multi-room audio system that can play music all over the home.

The svelte DHT-S416 soundbar from Denon comes with a wireless subwoofer so there are no trailing … [+] wires to uglify the living room. Denon

At just 5.6cm tall, the Denon DHT-S416 is slim enough that it can comfortably tuck in below the screen of most modern TVs without impinging on the view. Despite its svelte profile, Denon has still managed to cram in a couple of 1.25 x 4.4-inch full-range oval drivers plus a couple of 1-inch tweeters.

The soundbar comes with a separate subwoofer that’s fitted with a 5.25-inch driver in a ported enclosure that can extend the bass reproduction down to a low growl. The subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar which means it can be hidden out of view to cut down on clutter or to keep a room’s minimalist décor.

The new DHT-S416 has been designed and tuned by Denon’s team of in-house sound masters. Their brief was to ensure the soundbar could simulate the sound of a multi-channel soundtrack as if it were being played on a full 5.1 home theater surround sound system. The other half of the soundmasters’ brief was that the soundbar should be capable of playing music with clarity and precision. That’s quite a hard request as sometimes music played on a home theater system can sound thick and overblown.

As well as coming with its own remote control and being able to use the TV’s remote control, the … [+] Denon DHT-S416 has controls on its top. Denon

The new soundbar is wall mountable and Denon says it can easily be set up in a matter of minutes. It’s compatible with all HD and 4K TVs, plus it supports HDMI ARC so that the soundbar can be controlled using the TV’s remote control, although the soundbar does come with its own compact remote. If HDMI ARC isn’t available, the DHT-S416 can be hooked up to a TV’s optical output or it can also be wirelessly paired to a smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth and then used for streaming music, podcasts or any other audio content.

Built into the DHT-S416 are three EQ presets Movie, Music, and Night. These can be selected to match the audio source plus the Night setting cuts back on the bass levels should anyone else in the home be trying to sleep. Bass notes travel and can be incredibly annoying without the treble frequencies, so that’s a good call by Denon. Additionally, the DHT-S416 has three Denon Dialogue Enhancer modes for tweaking the level of vocal clarity from TV soundtracks.

At the rear of the DHT-S416 there are inputs for HDMI ARC, optical and an aux 3.5mmm TRS. Denon

Finally, the DHT-S416 has a Pure mode that can be switched on to eliminate surround processing and remove any adjusted audio characteristics. This is the mode a user might choose if they were playing Hi-Res music.

The Denon DHT-S416 sounds like it’s a bit of a bargain and would suit anyone looking for their first upgrade to a soundbar from a TV speaker. There’s no support for Apple AirPlay 2, which may put some iOS users off, but for Android adherents, it looks like the perfect starter soundbar.

Pricing and availability: The Denon DHT-S416 will be priced at £299 / €329 and is available immediately.

More info: www.denon.eu

Features:

Google Chromecast built in.

Voice Control with Google Assistant device. Can use the Google Home App to group the DHT-S416 with other Chromecast-enabled speakers to play music throughout the home.

Wireless Subwoofer: 5.25″ wireless subwoofer in a ported enclosure.

Denon Dialogue Enhancer: Improves dialogue intelligibility with 3 different modes. Users can turn up dialogue without adjusting the overall volume level.

HDMI with ARC: One single connection to a TV and volume control with the TV’s remote.

Three Preset EQ and Pure Option: Three different sound modes — Movie, Night, Music and a Pure mode.

Low-profile Design: At 5.6 cm tall, the DHT-S416 can fit below most TVs without blocking the screen or it can be wall-mounted.

Dolby Digital Decoding: Plays back discrete multi-channel Dolby surround sound.

Soundbars make a great sound upgrade for people who don’t want a full-blown 5.1 home theater system. Denon

Source