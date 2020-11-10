Destiny 2’s Live ‘Blackout’ Event Was Absolutely Worth Staying Up For

Destiny 2 @xterra314

Well, three hours later, here we are. After a whole lot of stress that server issues might prevent me from seeing Destiny 2’s pre-Beyond Light live event tonight, I did manage to get in and watch the entire thing, though I know others were not so lucky, and many players ran into login errors and long queues all night long.

Bungie promised this would be a “small” event, which I took to mean smaller than the Almighty but…I don’t really think it was, and overall, I think it was a better event both in concept and execution.

So, what happened, here’s a rough timeline of what went down (all times are eastern):

7 PM – Once you managed to finally log in after downloading a small patch, you could see certain parts of the broken Traveler glowing green and blue.

8:30 PM – A notification window popped up saying we needed to investigate a disturbance in the streets of The Last City. A quest node appear and (after a ton of loading tries) you walked around parts of The Last City I don’t think we’ve been in since some Red War missions, and some new areas too. The final zone is a giant rooftop viewing area with a full instance of players, where you were then supposed to wait for 90 minutes or so to watch what happened next.

Destiny 2 Bungie

MORE FOR YOU

9-9:50 PM – Things…escalated from here. More and more energy started pouring off the Traveler. All Guardians got a buff that increased their movement and jumping and made them glow. Near the end, the air was full of so much light energy it was almost hard to see.

10 PM – Eris chimes in over the radio saying that something’s coming and the Traveler was healing itself, which would be viewed as an “escalation” to the Darkness. We get a black screen and everyone freaks out thinking they got kicked, but instead we load into a cutscene of the director that mirrors the very first Destiny cutscene. In it, the vaulted zones are “consumed by Darkness” (unclear if destroyed, but probably not) and the Traveler is healed)

10 PM Onward – Players are now greeted with a loading screen saying the light can’t help us and we should go to Europa which we are doing…tomorrow. Destiny social feeds have been changed to black imagery. This is where they are really emulating the Fortnite black hole “shut the game off” event, though it will only be offline until tomorrow at reset when Beyond Light launches.

Outside of the stressful server issues this was….very cool. I feel bad for the people who couldn’t get in or where it was 4 AM in Europe, but big congrats to Bungie because overall, I liked this a lot and it was much more involved than I was expecting. I hope they really continue to do more of these events, and that they will get bigger and more involved as they learn how to execute them and have more access to better tech and tools to make stuff like this.

Extremely good stuff, and I will of course, see you all tomorrow.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller and Herokiller 2, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source