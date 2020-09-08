Destiny 2’s Traveler’s Chosen Evacuation Exotic Quest Finale Is Here, And Very Easy

Destiny 2 Bungie

Well we hoped that after the finale of Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes that something would happen in the game today, and something has.

The Evacuation quest has popped back up again, and yes, you can see it through until the end, which will grant you the new Traveler’s Chosen exotic sidearm which…is a whole thing, I’ll get to that later.

If you’re in the mood for something easy and grindy, well, this is the quest for you it seems.

The actual meat of the quest is running a few different Lost Sectors, Adventures and Strikes on the disappearing zones. No special versions, just normal ones, barring maybe one new enemy you have to kill from time to time with a special Savathun-adjacent name. In truth, a lot of the missions you’re being made to do here were some of the earliest Savathun teasers, and it’s kind of wild to see just how many places she’s been before she’s even appeared in the game yet.

Destiny 2 Bungie

You will be rewarded with a bunch of specific Nightfall drops from each zone, the non-random rolled strike specific loot that can help you get the Wayfarer title and at one point Zavala gives you a Mindbender’s Ambition for some reason, even though that Tangled Shore strike is sticking around.

The grand finale is…nothing, really. No special mission. You just run some waves of EP to scrape together some pieces of Rasputin that Ana can take to the Tower.

The actually good part of this quest is the lore, both in dialogue boxes for the vendors, but especially in the lore book itself.

Going to get into spoiler territory here but there are a lot of significant developments here mixed in with badass moments.

Sloane dons some sort of exosuit and punches a million Hive to death as her laugher is broadcast all around the station. She goes out in a blaze of glory.

Asher Mir fights a ton of Vex and uses his Guardian powers to bring the Radiolarian Lake crashing down at last inside the Pyramidion so the Darkness can’t extract its secrets. Another blaze of glory.

Brother Vance finally works up the nerve to head into the Infinite Forest, sealing it behind him, and he ends up strangled by what appears to be another timeline version of himself. Typical Brother Vance.

Ana does actually leave the Tower with bits of Rasputin in tow, and she is riding shotgun with an experiment Exo chassis which implies Rasputin is getting an actual body at some point.

Ana and Zavala talk and there’s a line where he says he’s not offering her Hunter Vanguard “Unless you killed Cayde and we’ve had the wrong man this whole time?” That is heavy confirmation that next in line for Hunter Vanguard is indeed Uldren Sov, because of the Vanguard Dare where because he killed Cayde, he gets his spot. I am wondering if “we’ve had the wrong man” implies that Uldren has been caught and is possibly secured/imprisoned somewhere rather than hiding out.

Destiny 2 Bungie

The gun itself is very cool. It stacks reload speed, handling and target acquisition on kill up to x10, then you can hold R to consume those stacks to refill melee, grenade and class energy. Like, all of the energy, pretty much. It’s kind of wild for PvE especially. Seems like a good weapon, but we’ll see how it goes. It does not have a catalyst slot, so unlike most new weapons these days, it is not debuting with one.

But yeah wild times in the lore, less so in the game itself, as ever. But I definitely recommend you do the quest for yourself and experience it in full.

