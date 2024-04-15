5 Devastating Cyber Security Mistakes That Most Small Businesses Make (& How To Avoid Them)

Online safety should be a prime concern for small businesses in 2024. After all, cybercriminals and the techniques they use to gain access to your systems and data are only getting more and more sophisticated!

Unfortaly, many small businesses make mistakes that can result in devastating cybersecurity breaches. Read on to find out what they are, and how to avoid them.



Mistake One: Not providing proper cybersecurity training to your employees

Even small businesses have employees, and if you want to be protected, anyone who works for your company needs to be trained in the basics of cybersecurity. Indeed, it is often the people who work for you that are unintentionally or not, the weak link in your cybersecurity chain. For example, if your employees are not properly educated they can run into all sorts of trouble including opening attachments infected with malware, clicking on malicious links that encourage them to divulge security info, and even sharing info with those with nefarious intent.

Some of the biggest issues that your employees are likely to run into in terms of cyber security include:

Weak passwords

Passwords can be a real bother for your business, especially if Jane from Accounts forgets hers every week and needs help resetting it. Unfortunately, such issues can result in the use of weak and insecure passwords. The issue here is that without strong passwords your business’s IT is at risk of unauthorized entry. Entry to your system by unauthorized persons can create all sorts of issues from the leaking of proprietary & customer information to fraud, and worse!

With that in mind, avoiding weak passwords is crucial to the security of your business. This means training your staff on not only following the guidance to include numbers, lower and upper case letters, and additional characters but also using MFA as well.

MFA or multifactor identification requires the use of both a strong password, and an additional form of authentication to gain access to an account. This authentication is often in the form of a code delivered to a separate device such as a phone or tablet via email, text, and in some cases an automated phone call. This additional layer of security makes it very hard for others to gain unauthorized access to your business accounts, systems, and applications which will ensure they remain as secure as possible.

Phishing scams

Phishing scams can be used to expose your business to malicious websites that contain things like ransomware, which in the worst-case scenario can shut your entire productivity down for a long time.

Phishing scams usually come in the form of text messages or emails posing as something official, tricking employees into clicking them and accessing malicious content.

To avoid phishing scams in the workplace you must educate your staff on how to spot and avoid them. Such training needs to be regularly updated too, as Phishing scams continue to evolve and get more sophisticated!

Put simply social engineering can be used to trick your employees into giving out security info and sensitive information about your business. This info can then be used to gain access to your systems and take control of them.

Social engineering can take a range of forms from email, direct contact, IRL mail and texts. To that end, educating your employees on how to identify and avoid such scams is crucial to the safety of your business.

Mistake Two: Not updating software promptly

Little red dots and notifications telling you that your software needs an update must be heeded. The reason is that out-of-date software poses a huge cybersecurity risk to your business.

Yes, it can take a while to update a program or system, but without regular updates, your system is left vulnerable to outside attacks. This is because hackers specifically search out flaws and weaknesses in software that they can exploit, usually to gain access to your system or data.

Fortunately, you can avoid this, by making sure that all your software is updated regularly, including the software on which your website runs. Even better, setting your software to update automatically every time a new patch or fix is released will ensure you minimize any risk in the area.

Mistake Three: Forgetting the importance of mobile security

Even if you have great security in the office governing your desktop computers, your business can still be at significant risk if your employees use mobile devices. It’s incredibly common and convenient to use mobile devices for work purposes now too, and you’ll likely see mobile phones, tablets, and laptops all being utilized by your workers.

The problem is that if you do not have tight security procedures and measures governing these mobile devices you open up your business to a range of risks such as being infected with malware, data theft, and access by unauthorized persons!

With that in mind, making sure that your business puts mobile device management solutions is crucial. These should include software that allows you to manage access to these devices from a central point like SOTI MobiControl, VMware AirWatch, or IBM MaaS360.

It’s also a good idea to make sure employees are educated on how to use networks safely for work. This is because accessing work software from an open or unsecured network can also be very risky.

Mistake Four: Not ensuring secure employee departures

One of the biggest cybersecurity risks to businesses comes from when employees leave. This is because it can be hard to ensure their access to your business systems is revoked promptly. Such an issue can be particularly problematic if the employee is disgruntled as they can use their access to damage your system, collect authorized data, or otherwise disrupt your business as an act of revenge.

To that end, having systems in place that ensure a quick removal of ex-employees from your IT system is crucial. The good news is you can use tools for enterprise service management systems to help you achieve this. Indeed, one of its enterprise service management systems can not only help you block access to your company’s data and applications immediately once an employee is termed but also streamline your support services and boost your service levels.

Mistake Five: Forgetting to devise an incident response plan

While minimizing your business risk of a cyber security incident is the best way to ensure security, breaches can still occur. This means your company needs to be ready to deal with whatever cybersecurity incident comes your way. The best way to ensure this and to reduce the impact of a cybersecurity breach is to make sure you have a proper incident response plan.

Just like a plan for any other safety threat, such as a fire, earthquake or flood, having a plan for a cybersecurity breach can ensure any damage is kept to a minimum and will allow your employees to respond in the most effective way possible.

An effective cyber security plan should include areas of action including how knowledge of the issue should be communicated to the correct people on your team. One of the best ways to do this is to use a communication tree with one person letting several others know and so on down the tree. This can be particularly useful when used to call others via telephone as it can circumvent compromised software such as text, emails and messengers.

You will also need to include the procedures on how to isolate any network, system, or software that has encountered a security breach. Consider whether you can prevent your team from accessing such things from a central point, or whether you will need to get your IT providers involved.

Next, you will need to take action to purge any remnant of the breach from your system and recover any lost data. Consider whether you will deal with this inhouse, or use your IT service provider to complete this work.